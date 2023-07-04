Prashanth Neel's Salaar, starring Prabhas, is 'way bigger' in scale than Yash's KGF, here's how

Salaar

With KGF, director Prashanth Neel has redefined the mega canvas on the big screen that has never been seen before. While the world saw every larger-than-life element coming to the big screen in KGF, the director is all set to push the boundaries with his ambitious project Salaar where the audience will witness the grand and massive cinema of a whole new kind that is going to be way beyond KGF.

As per an internal source, "Salaar is going to be bigger than KGF in terms of scale and action. As Prashanth Neel's ambitious project, it's after the success of KGF that he got the confidence to make this film even more grand and massive."

This has certainly piqued our excitement to witness Hombale films Salaar on the big screen. Moreover, it would be even more interesting to see the biggest action director Prashanth Neel and the biggest superstar Prabhas coming together for the first time for such a mega canvas film.

Hombale Films, Salaar also stars Shruthi Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Apart from them, several other actors from various film industries play supporting roles in the mega-budget film. One of them is Kannada character actor Devaraj. The actor himself revealed this in a recent interview with Suman TV.

During the interview, when asked if he was appearing in a Telugu film anytime soon, the actor named Salaar. As the interviewer asked him to reveal some details about his character, Devaraj said in Telugu, “I cannot say much about my character right now. But not much will be revealed in the first part. There is more of me in the second part.” This seems to confirm the rumours that Salaar is a two-parter. Earlier, Prasanth Neel had responded to such reports saying that if the film was a two-parter, it will be announced when the time is right. He neither confirmed, nor denied it though.