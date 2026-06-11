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Pranit More 'Biryani' row: Maharashtra Cyber police register case against comedian after NCW summon

Stand-up comedian Pranit More, who has been facing backlash over its recent show, has now come under administrative radar as Maharashtra cyber police registered a case against him on Thursday after the controversial ‘ Rs 370 remark’ made by him during his show.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 08:28 PM IST

Pranit More 'Biryani' row: Maharashtra Cyber police register case against comedian after NCW summon
Maharashtra Cyber police register case against Pranit More over Biryani comment
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Stand-up comedian Pranit More, who has been facing backlash over its recent show, has now come under administrative radar as Maharashtra cyber police registered a case against him on Thursday after the controversial ‘ Rs 370 remark’ made by him during his show. 

The state cyber police unit has registered a FIR  at the Nodal Cyber Police Station, Maharashtra Cyber, vide FIR No. 36/2026 U/s 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294, 353(2) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 r/w 67 Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr. Sejal Pawar, and other persons found involved, in connection with the publication and dissemination of allegedly obscene and objectionable content through online platforms and social media.

The police said that the "content being widely circulated allegedly contains obscene, offensive, and objectionable remarks concerning women, consent, and deceased persons, which are against accepted societal norms and attract provisions of criminal law. The investigation conducted by Maharashtra Cyber revealed that one of the clips allegedly contained remarks made by Himanshu Jangra suggesting entitlement to physical intimacy in return for money spent during a date, thereby portraying women in a derogatory manner and trivialising issues relating to consent and dignity."

What is the controversy about?

More's recent show became controversial over several inappropriate remarks after a short video from his show went viral on social medi. The clip shows a man in the audience describing how he paid Rs 370 for a chicken biryani on a date and deserved a “return” on what he called "investment". The man was identified as 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra who recounted private details of his date in public, and what more angered many was the laugh that More and many in the audience had over his comments and continued it allowing him to say more. 

Pranit More's show that caught attention was a crowdwork act and the viral video has now been deleted. Jangra's remarks sparked a debate with many criticising his mindset and audacity to make such comments and called them "regressive" and "problematic". One of them is popular content creator Kusha Kapila who makes humorous videos on everyday life and is also an actor. 

Pranit More's response

After huge backlash, More apologised and said ‘comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views’. Many influencers and stand-up comedians criticised him for not being able to stop Jangra while he made the offensive remarks and demanded accountability.

Employer sacks Jangra

As the issue is ongoing, Jangra's employer, Starvik Design, sacked him. Founder Vivek Vishwakarma, sharing his stance, issue a statement on Instagram, clarifying that the comments were "offensive" and did not reflect the company's values. 

More, Jangra gets NCW summons

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday summoned More and Jangra for making such controversial remarks and claimed that it seem to glorify sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman, PTI reported.

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