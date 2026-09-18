Prakash Raj trolls PM Narendra Modi on his birthday, calls him 'boss on reel', bhakts feels insulted, trolls actor: 'Barking dogs like you...'

PM Narendra Modi turned 76, and as expected, his most influential critic, actor Prakash Raj, dropped another sarcastic tweet that left Modi fans fuming.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 76th birthday on Thursday, September 17, and as expected, his biggest critic, actor Prakash Raj, made a remark that left Modi's fans furious. The Wanted actor is among the few influential personalities who never shy away from calling out the mistakes or lapses of the ruling government. On Modi's birthday, Raj's tweet was among the most awaited activities on social media. His fans and even his haters were keen to know what the actor would post on Modi's special day.

Here's what Prakash Raj posted for PM Narendra Modi

On X, Prakash Raj dropped a reel that is edited with visuals of world leaders praising Modi, calling out his name, with shots of Modi hugging them. The reel is supported by the background audio of Akshay Kumar's song 'Boss'. In a way, Prakash took a dig at him and called him a filmy boss. He wrote in the tweet, "Boss on a Role... Oops sorry... on a Reel... your wishes, please #Justasking."

Boss on a Role .. Oops sorry .. on a Reel .. your wishes please #Justasking pic.twitter.com/nbir7L24AA — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) September 17, 2026

Modi bhakts lose cool on Prakash Raj

Soon after the tweet, netizens, particularly Modi fans, felt offended, and they trolled him. A netizen wrote, "@prakashraaj, history will remember him as the longest-serving PM of India and the most popular leader in the world, while you as nobody." Another netizen wrote, "Ok, here are my wishes to you, PrakASS Rani: "PrakASS, I wish you a speedy recovery in regaining your lost brain - All the best." One of the netizens wrote, "Barking Dogs don't bite... just like you..."

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An internet user wrote, "You need not search the meaning of 'JEALOUS ' in a dictionary. Your search ends with traitor Prakacha posts." Another internet user wrote, "Imagine rubbing your behind in the industry for years and still no aukaat of even standing 100 metres near those posing with the PM, leave alone getting recognised by even one... He's a boss in real and reel life. You're a crook and villain in reel and real life."