Prakash Raj takes sharp jibe at PM Narendra Modi's Melody moment with Giorgia Meloni, internet supports actor: 'Country's PM and his juvenile antics'

For once, netizens are in sync with Prakash Raj, and they're having a field day on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Melody moment with Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni.

Expect the unexpected. Impossible became possible. This is arguably the first time that netizens are in sync with Prakash Raj. The National Award-winning actor never leaves an opportunity to ask burning questions or criticise the ruling party. On Wednesday evening, the Wanted actor commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Melody moment with Italy's PM, Georgia Meloni. To everyone's surprise, Raj's tweet got relatively positive feedback from the netizens. Unlike previous instances, when Prakash was brutally, mercilessly trolled for voicing against PM Modi, he got the funniest replies in his post, which is a pleasant surprise.

What did Prakash Raj comment on about the Modi-Meloni Melody moment

Currently, India is facing multiple issues. Right from the NEET-UG paper leak to the heatwave, alleged dowry deaths, fuel crisis, economic instability, and our Prime Minister gives Melody chocolate to Italy's Prime Minister, Georgia Meloni. Raj reshared a tweet that calls him responsible for the multiple crises in India. He posted the video of Modi-Meloni with the caption, "Melody na Bhojyam (face with tears of joy emoji) #justasking."

How the internet reacted to Prakash Raj's latest tweet

As mentioned above, even netizens have found this Melody moment absurd, and they even took jibes at it. A netizen wrote, "It is imperative to warn PM MODI on any Indo-Italy collaboration as it proves to be comically devastating. Who knows better than you and your party? Sarcasm loaded." Another netizen wrote, "This guy only cares about his own fun—the country is ruined, but it doesn't faze him one bit. By God, the time has come to chase down and thrash BJP's traitors, and this guy's their ringleader. Reelbaaz PM." One of the netizens wrote, "The great embarrassment did not know Meloni and Melody are 2 different names." An internet user wrote, "Meloni ne pucha hoga, 'Kya haal hai Bharat ka?' Sahib ne kaha, 'Melody khao, khud jaan jao."

Also read: As PM Narendra Modi advises citizens to save fuel, petrol, Prakash Raj BLASTS him for 'destroying economy, jumlas of 2 crore jobs, 100 smart cities'