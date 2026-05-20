FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2026

Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2

Rashmika Mandanna deletes leaked Cocktail 2 song Tujhko; leaves fans puzzled: ‘What is going on?’

Rashmika Mandanna deletes leaked Cocktail 2 song Tujhko; leaves fans puzzled

Exclusive: Amid Twisha Sharma's demise, Mahhi Vij admits 'women are still not safe', dedicates Seher character to victims of mental, physical abuse

Exclusive: Amid Twisha's demise, Mahhi Vij admits 'women are still not safe'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Prakash Raj takes sharp jibe at PM Narendra Modi's Melody moment with Giorgia Meloni, internet supports actor: 'Country's PM and his juvenile antics'

For once, netizens are in sync with Prakash Raj, and they're having a field day on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Melody moment with Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 20, 2026, 06:44 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Prakash Raj takes sharp jibe at PM Narendra Modi's Melody moment with Giorgia Meloni, internet supports actor: 'Country's PM and his juvenile antics'
Prakash Raj, Narendra Modi with Giorgia Meloni (Image source: Screengrab, Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Expect the unexpected. Impossible became possible. This is arguably the first time that netizens are in sync with Prakash Raj. The National Award-winning actor never leaves an opportunity to ask burning questions or criticise the ruling party. On Wednesday evening, the Wanted actor commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Melody moment with Italy's PM, Georgia Meloni. To everyone's surprise, Raj's tweet got relatively positive feedback from the netizens. Unlike previous instances, when Prakash was brutally, mercilessly trolled for voicing against PM Modi, he got the funniest replies in his post, which is a pleasant surprise. 

What did Prakash Raj comment on about the Modi-Meloni Melody moment

Currently, India is facing multiple issues. Right from the NEET-UG paper leak to the heatwave, alleged dowry deaths, fuel crisis, economic instability, and our Prime Minister gives Melody chocolate to Italy's Prime Minister, Georgia Meloni. Raj reshared a tweet that calls him responsible for the multiple crises in India. He posted the video of Modi-Meloni with the caption, "Melody na Bhojyam (face with tears of joy emoji) #justasking."

How the internet reacted to Prakash Raj's latest tweet

As mentioned above, even netizens have found this Melody moment absurd, and they even took jibes at it. A netizen wrote, "It is imperative to warn PM MODI on any Indo-Italy collaboration as it proves to be comically devastating. Who knows better than you and your party? Sarcasm loaded." Another netizen wrote, "This guy only cares about his own fun—the country is ruined, but it doesn't faze him one bit. By God, the time has come to chase down and thrash BJP's traitors, and this guy's their ringleader. Reelbaaz PM." One of the netizens wrote, "The great embarrassment did not know Meloni and Melody are 2 different names." An internet user wrote, "Meloni ne pucha hoga, 'Kya haal hai Bharat ka?' Sahib ne kaha, 'Melody khao, khud jaan jao."

Also read: As PM Narendra Modi advises citizens to save fuel, petrol, Prakash Raj BLASTS him for 'destroying economy, jumlas of 2 crore jobs, 100 smart cities'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Prakash Raj takes sharp jibe at PM Narendra Modi's Melody moment with Giorgia Meloni, internet supports actor: 'Country's PM and his juvenile antics'
Prakash Raj takes sharp jibe at PM Narendra Modi's Melody moment with Meloni
Vijay's TVK rules out welcoming AIADMK rebels into cabinet after warnings from VCK, CPM
Vijay's TVK rules out welcoming AIADMK rebels into TN cabinet
Twisha Sharma death case: MP government assures full support to family, CM orders for CBI probe
Twisha Sharma death case: MP CM orders for CBI probe
Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2026
Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2
UN sounds alarm on US-Iran War: Global GDP slows, inflation rises, markets suffer, how may it impact India?
Global economy under stress: UN flags oil shock, inflation, and GDP slowdown
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement