Prakash Raj's slap scene in 'Jai Bhim' sparks Twitter debate, actor reacts

Actor Prakash Raj's character in 'Jai Bhim', a cop, is shown slapping a man for 'speaking in Hindi'. The scene hasn't gone down well with cinegoers.

Courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim', which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 2, tells the story of a changemaker who with his determination and dedication brings a revolution in the lives of the oppressed tribal couple. Epitomizing the power of law and the fight for justice, the Suriya-starrer has been hailed as a thought-provoking and hard-hitting film. In fact, son industry stalwarts have gone on record to call it one of the best Tamil films of recent times.

However, the film has been making news for some wrong reasons too.

The film's story is based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu. Inspired by real-life incidents based on the life of popular advocate and judge - Justice Chandru, it throws light on how he went beyond the call of duty to ensure that justice is served.

However, a scene from the film has caught the internet's attention and the film has been embroiled in controversy. In the clip, actor Prakash Raj's character, a cop, is shown slapping a man for 'speaking in Hindi'. Raj asks the person to speak in Tamil instead of Hindi.

Now, this particular scene has gone down too well with a section of netizens who are calling out the makers for spewing 'hate' on Hindi. On the other hand, another section of users is of the opinion that Raj's character did not slap the man for speaking in Hindi rather for confusing him by speaking in the language.

"I am really heartbroken after watching #JaiBhim, nothing against actor or anyone but felt really bad, there is a scene in the film where a person speaks Hindi and Prakash Raj slaps him and tells him to speak in Tamil. Honestly this kind of scene was not needed.Hope they cut it (sic)," wrote a Twitter user.

"Dear Prakash Rai alias Prakash Raj, which article of the constitution provides rights to hit any individual just because he's not speaking Hindi or any Indian language? If that's so, how many Kannadigas should hit u for speaking in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu in other movies (sic)?" asked a Twitter user.

Sone fans of the film tried to defend the scene.

"You are mistaken. If you watch the movie carefully the person who speaks hindi also speak tamil but the character Prakash Raj acted doesn't know hindi and he knew that the person is confusing him by speaking hindi so he slapped him and told him to speak in tamil," explained a social media user.

"Hi, the scene is not against Hindi-speaking Indians. The particular character tries to get away by speaking in Hindi (so that Prakash Raj wouldn't understand) and knowing this strategy, he slaps and asks him to speak in Tamil.Tamil filmmakers are not against the language Hindi," wrote yet another user.

In response, an enraged netizen asked, "So, slap? he talks in his mother tongue. Will u accept if in a Hindi movie, a Tamil character (who also knows Hindi) tries the same tactic to Delhi police and get slapped??"

The scene was extremely hateful. I as a Keralite have often been appalled by this hate propounded against Hindi speakers in TN.

I mean, they've dehumanized the Hindi speaker to such a level that, if t'row a pogrom is orchestrated against them - media wouldn't even blink an eye! — Jayadevan Prabhakaran (@jayadevanp) November 3, 2021



'Jai Bhim' is written and directed by Tha.Se. Gnanavel and features popular actor Suriya in the lead along with Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles.

Jai Bhim has been produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, Jai Bhim has music by Sean Rolden. The team behind this film also includes DOP SR Kadhir, Editor Philominraj, and Art Director Kadhir.