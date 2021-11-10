Prakash Raj's slap scene in 'Jai Bhim' sparks Twitter debate, actor reacts

Headlines

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Two MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, know who is second one

27 women MPs participated in Women's Reservation Bill debate in Lok Sabha, all supported

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Two MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, know who is second one

7 Natural ingredients for Korean glass skin

Batters with most centuries in ODI World Cup history

7 Symptoms of liver problems

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

Captain America actor Chris Evans reveals he hasn't 'worked all year', hints at retirement: 'I feel very satisfied'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Prakash Raj's slap scene in 'Jai Bhim' sparks Twitter debate, actor reacts

Actor Prakash Raj's character in 'Jai Bhim', a cop, is shown slapping a man for 'speaking in Hindi'. The scene hasn't gone down well with cinegoers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2021, 08:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim', which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 2, tells the story of a changemaker who with his determination and dedication brings a revolution in the lives of the oppressed tribal couple. Epitomizing the power of law and the fight for justice, the Suriya-starrer has been hailed as a thought-provoking and hard-hitting film. In fact, son industry stalwarts have gone on record to call it one of the best Tamil films of recent times. 

However, the film has been making news for some wrong reasons too. 

The film's story is based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu. Inspired by real-life incidents based on the life of popular advocate and judge - Justice Chandru, it throws light on how he went beyond the call of duty to ensure that justice is served.

However, a scene from the film has caught the internet's attention and the film has been embroiled in controversy. In the clip, actor Prakash Raj's character, a cop, is shown slapping a man for 'speaking in Hindi'. Raj asks the person to speak in Tamil instead of Hindi. 

Now, this particular scene has gone down too well with a section of netizens who are calling out the makers for spewing 'hate' on Hindi. On the other hand, another section of users is of the opinion that Raj's character did not slap the man for speaking in Hindi rather for confusing him by speaking in the language. 

"I am really heartbroken after watching #JaiBhim, nothing against actor or anyone but felt really bad, there is a scene in the film where a person speaks Hindi and Prakash Raj slaps him and tells him to speak in Tamil. Honestly this kind of scene was not needed.Hope they cut it (sic)," wrote a Twitter user. 

"Dear Prakash Rai alias Prakash Raj, which article of the constitution provides rights to hit any individual just because he's not speaking Hindi or any Indian language? If that's so, how many Kannadigas should hit u for speaking in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu in other movies (sic)?" asked a Twitter user. 

Sone fans of the film tried to defend the scene. 

"You are mistaken. If you watch the movie carefully the person who speaks hindi also speak tamil but the character Prakash Raj acted doesn't know hindi and he knew that the person is confusing him by speaking hindi so he slapped him and told him to speak in tamil," explained a social media user. 

"Hi, the scene is not against Hindi-speaking Indians. The particular character tries to get away by speaking in Hindi (so that Prakash Raj wouldn't understand) and knowing this strategy, he slaps and asks him to speak in Tamil.Tamil filmmakers are not against the language Hindi," wrote yet another user. 

In response, an enraged netizen asked, "So, slap? he talks in his mother tongue. Will u accept if in a Hindi movie, a Tamil character (who also knows Hindi) tries the same tactic to Delhi police and get slapped??"

Check out some of the tweets here:


'Jai Bhim' is written and directed by Tha.Se. Gnanavel and features popular actor Suriya in the lead along with Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles.

Jai Bhim has been produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, Jai Bhim has music by Sean Rolden. The team behind this film also includes DOP SR Kadhir, Editor Philominraj, and Art Director Kadhir.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Indian Grand Prix: MotoGP set to begin at Buddh International Circuit; know schedule, time, date, other details

Mohammed Siraj ranked no.1 bowler, guess which Indian bowler fell down in ICC’s Top 10 ODI rankings?

ISRO solar mission: Aditya-L1 spacecraft leaves Earth’s orbit for 110-day journey to Lagrange Point L1

Jadavpur University students forced to strip down, rub their faces on wall: Committee

David Warner thrilled to be back in India as Australia players arrive ahead of 3-match ODI series and 2023 World Cup

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE