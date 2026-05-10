Prakash Raj slams PM Narendra Modi, calls him 'backstabber' for 'rebranding corrupt politicians, rapists, murderers', netizens react

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Congress for ditching DMK and joining forces Thalapathy Vijay's TVK, Prakash Raj took this opportunity to slam PM and his political party's ideology.

Actor Prakash Raj never minces his words. He criticises the ruling government, most brutally, regardless of the fact that he'll get trolled for sharing his thoughts on social media. The Wanted actor has again attracted trolls and naysayers as he took a sharp jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI shared a video of PM Modi's latest speech, where he's criticising Congress for 'ditching' DMK, and joining forces with Thalapathy Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

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What did PM Modi say about Congress?

While addressing Bengaluru, PM Modi discussed the situation in Tamil Nadu right now. Stating how Congress had an alliance with DMK for 25-30 years, but during the time of crisis (Tamil Nadu polls), Congress backed out and joined TVK. PM Modi went on to say, "Aisa koi saga nahi, jisko Congress ne thaga nahi." This video went viral, and Prakash Raj slammed him over his latest statement.

Will you please also Just look at your party .. destroying.. back stabbing .. dividing regional parties.. dethroning constitutionally elected governments.. rebranding all corrupt leaders in your washing machine .. garlanding rapists and murdererrs #justasking https://t.co/OUZyAZeB1N May 10, 2026

What did Prakash Raj write about PM Modi?

The Tere Ishk Mein actor reshared the ANI video on X and slammed his party for backstabbing other political parties, and whitewashing rapists and murderers by including them in their party. He wrote, "Will you please also just look at your party...destroying.. back stabbing...dividing regional parties...dethroning constitutionally elected governments.. rebranding all corrupt leaders in your washing machine...garlanding rapists and murderers."

Also read: As Thalapathy Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu's CM, his HSC marksheet goes viral, superstar's score in Mathematics and Science will shock you

Netizens lost cool on Prakash Raj

As expected, Raj's tweet attracted some really strong reactions from netizens. The majority of the netizens have slammed the actor for mocking the PM. A netizen wrote, "Crying wolf. Earlier asking and asking for Vijay, and without understanding, keep on smearing campaign on BJP, what happened now, TVK Vijay sworn in. Don't believe this guy, a useless fellow." Another netizen wrote, "Not dividing regional party bro, he is eradicating or making them extinct, look at your condition." One of the netizens wrote, "All are thinking. BJP is fighting for every individual in the country, but I think what I see during their tenure. BJP politicians' sons and Big Corporate companies are the real beneficiaries. We are all only there to vote for them, so they can rule and enjoy royal life, that's democracy."