FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CM Vijay Thanks PM Modi For His Congratulatory Wishes 'Seeks Support From Centre'

CM Vijay Thanks PM Modi For His Congratulatory Wishes 'Seeks Support From Centre'

Iran warns US of ‘surprise’ attack in case of aggression amid conflict over Strait of Hormuz

Iran warns US of ‘surprise’ attack in case of aggression amid tensions

Viral video: PM Narendra Modi 'ignore' teary-eyed Smriti Irani, netizens brutally troll Kyunki actress: 'Ab cylinder ki gas nikal chuki hai'

PM Narendra Modi 'ignore' teary-eyed Smriti Irani, netizens troll her

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?

Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more

Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Prakash Raj slams PM Narendra Modi, calls him 'backstabber' for 'rebranding corrupt politicians, rapists, murderers', netizens react

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Congress for ditching DMK and joining forces Thalapathy Vijay's TVK, Prakash Raj took this opportunity to slam PM and his political party's ideology.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 10, 2026, 08:18 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Prakash Raj slams PM Narendra Modi, calls him 'backstabber' for 'rebranding corrupt politicians, rapists, murderers', netizens react
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prakash Raj (Image source: Twitter, Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Prakash Raj never minces his words. He criticises the ruling government, most brutally, regardless of the fact that he'll get trolled for sharing his thoughts on social media. The Wanted actor has again attracted trolls and naysayers as he took a sharp jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI shared a video of PM Modi's latest speech, where he's criticising Congress for 'ditching' DMK, and joining forces with Thalapathy Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). 

Also read: Viral video: PM Narendra Modi 'ignore' teary-eyed Smriti Irani, netizens brutally troll Kyunki actress: 'Ab cylinder ki gas nikal chuki hai'

What did PM Modi say about Congress?

While addressing Bengaluru, PM Modi discussed the situation in Tamil Nadu right now. Stating how Congress had an alliance with DMK for 25-30 years, but during the time of crisis (Tamil Nadu polls), Congress backed out and joined TVK. PM Modi went on to say, "Aisa koi saga nahi, jisko Congress ne thaga nahi." This video went viral, and Prakash Raj slammed him over his latest statement. 

What did Prakash Raj write about PM Modi?

The Tere Ishk Mein actor reshared the ANI video on X and slammed his party for backstabbing other political parties, and whitewashing rapists and murderers by including them in their party. He wrote, "Will you please also just look at your party...destroying.. back stabbing...dividing regional parties...dethroning constitutionally elected governments.. rebranding all corrupt leaders in your washing machine...garlanding rapists and murderers." 

Also read: As Thalapathy Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu's CM, his HSC marksheet goes viral, superstar's score in Mathematics and Science will shock you

Netizens lost cool on Prakash Raj

As expected, Raj's tweet attracted some really strong reactions from netizens. The majority of the netizens have slammed the actor for mocking the PM. A netizen wrote, "Crying wolf. Earlier asking and asking for Vijay, and without understanding, keep on smearing campaign on BJP, what happened now, TVK Vijay sworn in. Don't believe this guy, a useless fellow." Another netizen wrote, "Not dividing regional party bro, he is eradicating or making them extinct, look at your condition." One of the netizens wrote, "All are thinking. BJP is fighting for every individual in the country, but I think what I see during their tenure. BJP politicians' sons and  Big Corporate companies are the real beneficiaries. We are all only there to vote for them, so they can rule and enjoy royal life, that's democracy."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Congress continues suspense over Kerala CM choice: Who are the frontrunners?
Congress' Kerala CM suspense continues: Who are the frontrunners?
Prakash Raj slams PM Narendra Modi, calls him 'backstabber' for 'rebranding corrupt politicians, rapists, murderers', netizens react
Prakash Raj slams PM Narendra Modi, calls him 'backstabber'
Iran warns US of ‘surprise’ attack in case of aggression amid conflict over Strait of Hormuz
Iran warns US of ‘surprise’ attack in case of aggression amid tensions
CSK's Urvil Patel scripts IPL history with joint-fastest fifty in explosive knock against Lucknow Super Giants
CSK's Urvil Patel scripts IPL history with joint-fastest fifty in explosive knoc
Viral video: PM Narendra Modi 'ignore' teary-eyed Smriti Irani, netizens brutally troll Kyunki actress: 'Ab cylinder ki gas nikal chuki hai'
PM Narendra Modi 'ignore' teary-eyed Smriti Irani, netizens troll her
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch flicks dominated by zombies
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement