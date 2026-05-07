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Prakash Raj says Vijay's TVK should be allowed to form the government, calls Tamil Nadu governor's behaviour 'disgusting'

Prakash Raj criticised the Tamil Nadu governor’s actions and backed Vijay’s right to form the government after TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 07, 2026, 05:37 PM IST

Prakash Raj says Vijay's TVK should be allowed to form the government, calls Tamil Nadu governor's behaviour 'disgusting'
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After the massive victory of Actor-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, they were facing political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu despite emerging as the single-largest party in the state assembly elections. Amid the ongoing government formation process, actor Prakash Raj criticised the Tamil Nadu governor’s actions and voiced support for Vijay’s constitutional right to stake a claim to form the government.

Prakash Raj supports Vijay despite ideological differences:

Prakash Raj reacted strongly after reports emerged that Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar had asked Vijay to prove majority support before being invited to form the government. Prakash said that the governor's actions were 'disgusting, unacceptable and unconstitutional' after he learned about Vijay's visit to the governor's house for their meeting. He asserted that people must honour the electoral mandate, which he and Vijay both oppose due to their different political beliefs. The actor stated that Vijay should demonstrate his majority support through assembly proceedings, while he added that elected officials must face no hindrances during democratic activities.

Why TVK is struggling to form a government:

After the Tamil Nadu assembly election results were announced on May 4 and the TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member assembly, making it the largest party. While the number fell short of the 118 seats required for a clear majority. They have done the alignment with Congress and the coalition’s strength reportedly reached 112 seats, still short of the majority mark. The governor asked Vijay to submit proof of majority support and a list of supporting MLAs before proceeding further with government formation, according to reports. 

Also read: Shekhar Suman says Shah Rukh Khan gave him something 'very expensive' after he declined big cheque for Chalte Chalte: 'He wouldn't listen'

TVK’s rapid rise in Tamil Nadu politics:

TVK’s strong performance surprised major Dravidian parties, including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. The party managed to emerge as a major political force within just two years of its formation.

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