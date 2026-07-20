Prakash Raj says BJP's Hindu-Muslim card FAILED to defuse Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, reveals if he wants Modi out: 'Woh log aake bheek mange..'

Prakash Raj returned to Jantar Mantar to support the CJP protest and the Parliament march. In an interview, he discussed how Sonam Wangchuk has awakened the youth and why the BJP is losing people's trust.

Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's parliament march, actor Prakash Raj returns to the protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. In an interaction with News Pinch, the Tere Ishk Mein actor shared his view on how Sonam Wangchuk has awakened the youth, which will force the BJP government to start considering their problems. At around 2.30 am, Prakash interacted with the portal, admitting that he's a bit sleepy, but he's charged by seeing the turnout of young minds supporting the cause, sleeping on the roads, but joining the protest from different parts of the country. After Sonam Wangchuk was forcefully taken to a government hospital, the protest got more support from the people. This is the second time Prakash joined CJP at the Jantar Mantar.

Taking Sonam Wangchuk forcefully was the biggest blunder by the BJP

The reporter asked Prakash if the movement got stronger or the youth got instigated after Sonam was forcefully taken to the government hospital. The actor agreed and added, "100%. Woh (BJP) yeh nahi soch rahe the. They were not expecting. Unka kaan zameen pe nahi hai. Nahi sun rahe hai. Yeh (youth) sunayenge abhi." The Heropanti actor added that youth will bring down the BJP. "Last time farmers ke saath kiya. 400 se 240 par aa gaya. Abhi yeh log leke aayenge neeche," he said.

Will Dharmendra Pradhan resign, Prakash Raj makes big statement

Speaking about his views on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Prakash said, "Istefa woh kyu dega? Woh tab dega jab accountable ho. Yeh sarkar kaha accountable hai? Yeh dialogue jo hai ki istefa dega ya nahi dega, usse zyada important yeh hai ki desh uth raha hai. Naujawan uth raha hai. Yeh success hai." The actor is known for being anti-Modi. Asked if that is the reason why he joined the protest, Prakash added, "Yeh Modi ka virodh kaha ho raha hai. BJP ke neeche utarne se main khush nahi hounga. Yeh government ka virodh ho raha hai. Yeh log political party thodi hai. Yeh ideological fight hai."

BJP ka Hindu-Muslim card ain't working anymore

The actor further cited how the ruling party diverts and dilutes the issue with their tropes. Commenting on how Kunal Kamra's sarcastic take on 'Sita ke pati' was given a communal angle, he added, "Ram ke temple mein itna ho raha hai. Inko baat karne ke liye himmat nahi hai. Bol diya toh uske peeche jaaynge. Inka yehi hai mandir le aana hai, Ram le aana hai. Hindu-Muslim le aana hai. Unka card ek hai, woh chal nahi raha hai." He continued, "Yeh logo ko dikh raha hai ki bhakti nahi in mein. Inko bas paisa chaiye, power chaiye. Uske liye kuch bhi karenge."

Election ke time bheek mangte hain: Prakash Raj

Sharing his ultimate objective, Prakash wants 'the change' where the public is strong enough to ask questions to their elected representatives, and they should be accountable for their work. "Mere hisaab se politics hume karna hai, unko humare liye kaam karna hai. Yeh logo ne badal diya." The Wanted actor was further asked if he would be interested in active politics. Prakash emphasised that every individual should be politically awakened, and it's their right to be an internal opposition to the elected members. He explained further, "Sawaal puchana yeh internal politics hai, iske liye koi party join karne ki zaroorat nahi. We all have to be politically awakened. Tere khud ka kamaya hua paisa hai. Unke baap ka paisa nahi hai. Woh log aake bheek mange: 'Vote de do, hum aapke paise manage karunga.' Toh hum nahi puchenge?" The Singham actor concluded that he will join the march, and he ain't afraid of a lathi charge or water cannon from the Delhi police.