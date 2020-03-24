Prakash Raj pays his personal staff, film crew salaries till May amid coronavirus lockdown

Actor Prakash Raj is making sure that the damage because of the coronavirus pandemic is as limited as possible, and doing his best to ensure that his staff members and film crew do not suffer due to countrywide lockdowns. Prakash, on Twitter, spoke about the same and said that he has paid his staff their salaries till May and has also found a way to pay daily wage workers affected by the stalling of the shoot of his three upcoming films.

He wrote, "#janathacurfew ... looked into my reserve funds. Paid advance salaries to empower all my farm .. house .. film production .foundation and Personel staff up to the month of MAY... finalised a way to give at least half salaries to daily wage workers of my three films stopped due to social distancing .. I’m not done yet .. will continue to do more with what I can afford .. request each one of you who can afford to help needy around you... time to give back to life.. time to stand by one another."

A few days back, the Producers Guild of India set up a relief fund for the daily wage workers, including light boys, junior artistes, and set workers, who would get affected because of stalling of shoots due to the coronavirus.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of the Producers Guild of India, had said in a statement, "In light of the complete shutdown of all production-related activity for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is bound to be a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily wage earners in the industry. The Producers Guild has decided to set up a relief fund to help support those most affected by the shutdown. We would encourage the entire fraternity to contribute to the fund, to ensure that we can do all we can to minimise the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues and associates in this difficult time."