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Prakash Raj openly supports Cockroach Janta Party, will take this big step for movement, despite film's commitment: 'Trying to show my solidarity'

Prakash Raj has informed his followers that he will be among the people to welcome the founder of Cockroach Janta Party at the Delhi airport. Netizens again lost their cool on him.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 11:47 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Prakash Raj openly supports Cockroach Janta Party, will take this big step for movement, despite film's commitment: 'Trying to show my solidarity'
Logo of Cockroach Janta Party, Prakash Raj (Image source: Instagram, Facebook)
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We all know that actor Prakash Raj is anti-establishment and has been vocal about criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So, his support for the viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was obvious. Now, Prakash took to his support for CJP to X (Twitter), and openly expressed that he would stand in solidarity with the vision of the youth social media moment. Through his social media, the Tere Ishk Mein actor announced his next major step in the support of CJP, despite his busy shooting schedule. As expected, Prakash's tweet has not gone well with Modi's well-wishers, and they brutally trolled him. 

How Prakash Raj is supporting the Cockroach Janta Party

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke recently announced through social media that he will be coming back to India, seeking the resignation of the education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. Abhijeet revealed his arrival date of June 6 at the Delhi airport. The Heropanti actor would be among the supporters who would welcome him at the airport, and he declared the same. Raj reshared Engineer-turned- social activist Sonam Wangchuk's tweet, and wrote, "Trying to reach there on 6th to show my solidarity to the most relevant Cockroach movement... Since I'm too far away shooting a film (a prior commitment)  Trying my best to be there." At last, he requested all the CJP supporters to show up at the airport, and added, "Requesting all young cockroaches to crawl there."

Modi fans go furious on Prakash Raj

As expected, Prakash left PM Modi followers upset, and they lambasted him.  A netizen threatened him, "Cockroaches will crawl there, but who will ensure their safety, or they will not be used as guinea pigs. Whatever you guys do, we're with u all, but if by any chance if u guys try to create any chaos, then remember ur HOME MINISTER IS AMIT SHAH." Another netizen wrote, "So afraid of Amit Bhai that mandatorily includes #justasking...even if he is not asking....reminds me of a scene from Singham one, when he was shitting pants inside the ship. Real life me bhi same character hai."

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