Prakash Raj lands in big trouble, BJP leader files complaint against actor for hurting religious sentiments with his Ramayana remark

Prakash Raj faces legal complaints over his remarks on the Ramayana, with BJP leader Bhanu Prakash alleging they hurt religious sentiments, while authorities review the matter.

Prakash Raj is facing controversy after a complaint was filed against him over remarks related to the Ramayana, with a BJP leader alleging that his statements hurt religious sentiments.

Complaint and allegations:

The problem advanced to a higher level after Bhanu Prakash, who serves as a TTD Board Member and functions as a BJP leader in Andhra Pradesh, filed an official complaint, which demanded legal action against Prakash Raj. The actor faced accusations from him after he presented his report to authorities because he claimed the actor had made "defamatory and malicious remarks" which distorted the Ramayana and disrespected Hindu religious beliefs.

Bhanu Prakash requested officials to start legal proceedings against Prakash Raj, together with all other individuals who allegedly? instigated or encouraged dangerous statements. He demanded strict punishment because he believed the comments would disrupt community peace and disrespect religious beliefs.

What sparked the row:

The dispute began in January when Prakash Raj went to the Kerala Literature Festival. He told the audience about which scene from Ramayana he had chosen to show to the audience through his description of a children's performance at a theatre workshop. The story presented Rama and Lakshmana and Ravana and Shurpanakha as modern characters who used fruits, payments and GST to create comedic situations. The event showed clips from the narration, which became popular on social media and created negative reactions from viewers.

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Previous complaint and ongoing developments:

The month began with Amita Sachdeva filing her second complaint on April 16. She claimed that the actor made statements which he intended to use to create religious offence against others. The Hindu woman who practices her faith as a devout believer said that her religious feelings had been deeply wounded and she wanted those responsible to face consequences. The authorities have received the complaints, but they have not yet confirmed whether they will take any legal steps in this case.