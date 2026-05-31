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Prakash Raj lambasts Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comments if he was 'tea seller, beggar': 'I've been witness of his lies'

Prakash Raj returns with yet another tweet about PM Narendra Modi, which has left his politician followers fuming with anger.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 31, 2026, 04:09 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Prakash Raj lambasts Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comments if he was 'tea seller, beggar': 'I've been witness of his lies'
Prakash Raj, PM Narendra Modi (Image source: Twitter)
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Actor Prakash Raj is among the rare celebs who have been vocally expressive about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, his expressions, thoughts, and tweets mostly attract trolls, and he gets up facing intense backlash on the internet. The Wanted actor is back with yet another sensational opinion on PM Modi, voicing his discontent over his regime, and even the past of the Indian prime minister. We all have heard how PM Modi rose from a humble background, worked as a tea seller, before becoming the chief minister of Gujarat and later the PM of India. However, Raj doesn't believe in the said origins of Modi. 

Did Prakash Raj call PM Narendra Modi a beggar? 

On Sunday, Prakash Raj retweeted a post that questioned the backdrop of Narendra Modi. The tweet reads, "I strongly believe MODI was neither a tea seller nor he was a beggar. He is a born LIAR. Who all agrees?" The Heropanti actor reshared the tweet with his quote, and says, "I don’t know about him selling tea or begging, but i have been a witness of his Lies. Let me know who all agree with me. Just asking." 

Here's the tweet

PM Modi's fans go furious on Prakash Raj

As expected, Prakash Raj's tweet angered Modi bhakts. They went on to abuse, troll, and mock the actor. "Kam se kam teri tarah Ajay Devgn se maar to nahi khata tha TV pe paiso ke liye," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "You couldn’t even get votes from your own family members. Stop dreaming and aiming for spitting on PM. Go and find some third-rate comedian roles for yourself." One of the netizens wrote, "Making such statements merely to remain in the media limelight and criticizing our beloved Prime Minister has become a common practice for many people like you."

Also read: Prakash Raj slams PM Narendra Modi, calls him 'backstabber' for 'rebranding corrupt politicians, rapists, murderers', netizens react

On the work front, Prakash was last seen in Tere Ishk Mein. The actor will soon be seen in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, scheduled for an October 2, 2026, release.

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