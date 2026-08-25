Prakash Raj is 'not driven by ego', but 'fear of losing legacy', here's why he said it

Actor Prakash Raj, who was busy voicing against the injust with the students, will now be seen in a series. Jagamae Sangeetham, which is inspired by Bandish Bandits, shows Prakash as Shastri, a character driven by fear of losing a legacy that has defined generations before him. The trailer of the series was revealed on Tuesday and brings to life a tale of family, tradition, and self-discovery, where the timeless beauty of Carnatic music forms the emotional core of a story about legacy, love, and finding one's own voice.

Actor Prakash Raj, who was busy voicing against the injust with the students, will now be seen in a series. Jagamae Sangeetham, which is inspired by Bandish Bandits, shows Prakash as Shastri, a character driven by fear of losing a legacy that has defined generations before him. The trailer of the series was revealed on Tuesday and brings to life a tale of family, tradition, and self-discovery, where the timeless beauty of Carnatic music forms the emotional core of a story about legacy, love, and finding one's own voice.

Prakash Raj on what intrigued him about the show

Talking about the show, Prakash Raj said, "What fascinated me about Shastri was that, beneath all his discipline and conviction, he is a father trying to protect everything he holds dear. He's not driven by ego as much as by fear of losing a legacy that has defined generations before him. That emotional complexity, as well as the opportunity to explore how music can heal, divide, and ultimately bring people together, drew me to this role."

What is Jagamae Sangeetham about?

Set in the temple town of Vaikuntapuram, the series follows two contrasting worlds. On one side is Balu, the gifted grandson of a revered musician, Shastri Garu, who struggles to uphold a celebrated musical lineage while searching for his own voice. Apart from Prakash Raj, the show also stars Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani, and Sushmita Shetty in the lead, alongside Suman, Sijju Menon, Shafi, Jhansi, Raghu Babu Yerra, Rocket Raghava, Nagi Jabardasth, Mirchi Kiran, Keshav Deepak, Priyanka Nalkari, Manik Reddy, Prachi Thaker, and Roopa Lakshmi, in key roles.

With this show, Madhubala reunited with Prakash Raj. Speaking about her reunion, she said, "Working with Prakash Raj again, collaborating with a wonderful cast, and being part of a story that celebrates both culture and human emotion have been truly rewarding." Created and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and produced by Sushmita Konidela, Jagamae Sangeetham will stream on September 4 on Prime Video.