Prakash Raj denies 'witch-hunting or political motivation' after he appears before ED: 'I am supposed to...'

Prakash Raj appeared before the ED today after he was summoned regarding the alleged ongoing online betting games promotion case.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 10:12 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Prakash Raj was seen leaving the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at Basheerbagh in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Addressing media personnel after coming out of the ED office, the actor said, "This was a case of money laundering of betting apps, and it was something I did in 2016. On moral grounds, I did not pursue it, and I gave them information that I did not receive any money because I did not want to make money from that. They have taken all the details and have finished the enquiry. Officers are doing their job, and as a citizen, I am supposed to cooperate and answer their questions. There is no witch-hunting or political motivation in this."

Prakash Raj appeared before the ED today after he was summoned regarding the alleged ongoing online betting games promotion case. Earlier this year, the Telangana police filed a First Information Report against 25 celebrities and influencers, including popular figures like Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through their social media platforms.

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a petition by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma.The complaint, lodged on March 19 this year, highlights a disturbing trend of celebrities and influencers promoting illegal gambling apps that violate the Public Gambling Act of 1867. Sarma claims that during a conversation with youth in his community
on March 16, he discovered many individuals had been influenced to invest their money in these gambling apps, which were heavily advertised by social media personalities.

According to the complaint, these celebrities are allegedly accepting large sums of money to promote various betting platforms, which encourage users to gamble their hard-earned money. Sarma himself was on the verge of investing in one of these platforms but refrained after his family warned him about the potential financial dangers. The police report lists several celebrities and influencers who are accused of promoting illegal gambling apps, including: Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Manchu Lakshmi, Praneetha, Nidhi Agarwal, Ananya Nagella, Siri Hanumanthu, Sreemukhi, Varshini Sounderajan and many others.

The petition emphasises that these apps and platforms are causing widespread financial harm, particularly among lower and middle-class families who are being lured into the false promise of easy money. The apps often rely on celebrities to build credibility, leading vulnerable individuals to invest substantial amounts of money, only to face financial ruin.The Telangana police have charged the accused under multiple sections of the TS Gaming Act and the IT Act, including Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, which deals with cheating and identity theft.

The FIR also includes sections that address the promotion of illegal betting activities, with the investigation now being handled by Officer G Ramesh Naidu."This investigation underscores our commitment to protecting the public from harmful gambling and betting platforms that exploit individuals for financial gain," said K Kranthi Kumar, Inspector of Police, Police Stations Miyapur.

Prakash Raj is known for his negative roles in films, including Wanted and Singham and has appeared in over 300 movies across several languages in his career. Raj has won five National Awards - Best Actor for Kanchivaram, Best Supporting Actor for Iruvar, Special Mention Award for Anthapuram, Special Jury Award for Dhaya, and Best Feature Film in Kannada for Puttakkana Highway. (With inputs from ANI)

