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Prakash Raj celebrates Abhijeet Dipke's Cockroach Janta Party's iconic victory in school protest: 'Dimaagi bano...'

Actor Prakash Raj praised CJP after their Hingoli protest led to a school principal’s suspension. He posted "Dimagi bano, Andhbhakt nahi" supporting citizen accountability.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 06:21 PM IST

Prakash Raj celebrates Abhijeet Dipke's Cockroach Janta Party's iconic victory in school protest: 'Dimaagi bano...'
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Actor Prakash Raj has praised the Cockroach Janata Party after its protest in Hingoli, Maharashtra, led to action against a government school principal. He posted support online and used the phrase “Dimagi bano, Andhbhakt nahi” in reference to the protest.

What happened in Hingoli

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the CJP, shared a video from Limbala village in the Hingoli area on Tuesday. He said that a government school principal who was allegedly arriving at work intoxicated had been suspended as a result of their protest. Abhijeet dedicated the win to a student named Abdul and his father. He quoted Abdul as saying, “Ab rukna nahi hai, school theek karke hi rahenge,” meaning they will not stop until the school improves.

Abhijeet had sat in protest with the locals, calling for the principal to be punished. In the Maharashtra village where Abhijeet was born, the CJP launched its "School Thik Karo" campaign. Following his visit, he claimed that government schools lacked essential amenities.  

Reposting the video, Prakash Raj wrote, “Thank you, cockroaches. This is the power of Citizens demanding accountability from the system. Sawaal karo, Gulami nahi, Dimagi bano, Andhbhakt nahi.” He added hashtags #justasking and #SchoolThikKaro. The statement seemed to be a parody of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day statement urging people to identify and isolate "dimagi naxals."

Also read: Did Imran Khan take indirect dig at PM Narendra Modi? Aamir Khan's nephew says 'you are a public servant, not the country'

Prakash Raj and CJP

Since the Cockroach Janata Party was founded this year, Prakash Raj has backed it. Abhijeet Dipke founded the CJP, which has staged demonstrations on student and school-related concerns. In solidarity with students who voiced concerns about purported disparities in NEET exams, the actor participated in CJP demonstrations in New Delhi earlier this year.

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