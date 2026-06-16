Prakash Padukone reveals how Deepika and Ranveer are raising daughter Dua: 'Both families are also present to help'

Prakash Padukone says Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are hands-on parents to daughter Dua, with support from both families. He also describes Dua as a friendly and social child who loves interacting with people.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are embracing parenthood wholeheartedly, according to Deepika’s father, Prakash Padukone. The veteran badminton player recently shared insights into the couple’s parenting journey and spoke fondly about his granddaughter, Dua, describing her as a cheerful and sociable child.

Deepika and Ranveer’s hands-on parenting approach

In a recent conversation with Indian Express, Prakash Padukone shared that both Deepika and Ranveer are actively involved in raising their daughter. He noted that Deepika handles more of the parenting duties, but he highlighted that Ranveer pitches in whenever his work schedule permits.

'Deepika does a lot more, but Ranveer helps a lot whenever he’s not working. Both families are also present to help,' Prakash said. He mentioned that becoming a grandfather has given him a new understanding of why grandparents become so attached to their grandchildren.

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Dua’s friendly nature

Prakash shared his thoughts on Dua’s personality. He described her as friendly, lively and eager to connect with others. He mentioned that she enjoys simple activities like riding the metro, travelling in auto-rickshaws, visiting local parks and watching trains near their home.

He noted that Dua loves spending time at a nearby padel court and often greets strangers with a cheerful 'hello.' Her early travel experiences have also helped her become confident and adaptable. 'She’s a very friendly child and likes to meet people. She says hello to almost everybody,' he said. He added that she is growing up quickly and is currently at an interesting stage of development.