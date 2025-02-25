Popular YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal in an intimate wedding ceremony in Karjat on February 25. The couple shared their dreamy wedding photos in a joint post on Instagram. Prajakta and Vrishank opted for stunning outfits and jewels designed by the famous fashion designer Anita Dongre.

The couple kicked off their wedding festivities with a fun-filled mehendi ceremony on Sunday, surrounded by close friends and family. On Monday, Prajakta and Vrishank hosted the sangeet night and reception for their loved ones. They had been sharing beautiful pictures from their pre-wedding festivities on their Instagram.

Talking about her wedding day to Vogue India, Prajakta shared, "We went with a white and sage palette for the big day. When it came to my look, the only thing I told Anita (Dongre) is that I don’t want to wear red. The first lehenga that I tried on became my wedding lehenga. What stood out the most for me is that the sample piece showcased Parijat patterns, and my name Prajakta is another word for Parijat flower. It also has features Pichwai paintings and pockets. It was rounded off with two dupattas and Anita Dongre jewellery."

Koli and Khanal have been dating for more than a decade. While Prajakta has been a famous YouTuber with the name of MostlySane but she become even more popular after her Netflix series Mismatched. There have been three seasons of the coming-of-age romantic drama series Mismatched, which also stars Rohit Saraf in the leading role. Vrishank Khanal is a corporate lawyer working at an investment banking company.



Prajakta made her Bollywood debut in the 2022 comedy drama film Jugjugg Jeeyo, which also featured Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. In 2023, her second film Neeyat was released. The mystery drama also starred an ensemble cast comprising of Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, and Shahana Goswami among others.