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Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf open up on Mismatched Season 4: 'Returning for this final chapter feels really special'

Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf open up on filming Mismatched Season 4

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Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf open up on Mismatched Season 4: 'Returning for this final chapter feels really special'

Apart from Prajakta Koli as Dimple Ahuja and Rohit Saraf as Rishi Shekhawat, the Netflix show Mismatched also features Taaruk Raina, Muskkaan Jaferi, Ahsaas Channa, Vihaan Samat, Abhinav Sharma, Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malavade. The release date of the final and fourth season hasn't been out yet.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 02:44 PM IST

Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf open up on Mismatched Season 4: 'Returning for this final chapter feels really special'
Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf begin filming Mismatched Season 4
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The fourth and final season of Netflix's coming-of-age romantic drama series Mismatched, starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, has gone on floors, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday. Produced by RSVP Movies, the final instalment will see Koli and Saraf reprise their roles as Dimple Ahuja and Rishi Shekhawat, whose relationship has been at the centre of the series since its debut in 2020. The makers said the cast and crew have reunited to bring the concluding chapter of Dimple and Rishi's story to the screen.

"Coming back to the Mismatched set for one final season feels incredibly emotional. Dimple has been such a huge part of my journey, and getting to tell the last chapter of her story on Netflix is something I'll always be grateful for. I can't wait for our paglus on Netflix to experience what we've been cooking," Koli said in a statement.

Saraf said returning to the show feels "really special". "Mismatched has given me some of my favourite memories, and returning for this final season on Netflix feels really special. Being back with this team, slipping into Rishi's world again, and creating new memories together already feels magical," he said.

Created by Akarsh Khurana and based on Sandhya Menon's bestselling novel When Dimple Met Rishi, Mismatched premiered on Netflix in 2020. The series follows aspiring app developer Dimple and hopeless romantic Rishi as they navigate love, friendship, family and career aspirations after meeting at a summer coding programme.

The third season, released in December 2024, ended on a cliffhanger with Dimple calling off her engagement to Rishi, leaving the future of their relationship uncertain. The final season will also feature returning cast members Taaruk Raina, Muskkaan Jaferi, Ahsaas Channa, Vihaan Samat, Lauren Robinson, Abhinav Sharma, Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malavade.

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