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Pradeep Rawat funeral: Lagaan co-stars Aamir Khan, Yashpal Sharma, Rajendra Gupta, others pay last respects

Actor Pradeep Rawat died at 74 from blood cancer. His last rites were held in Mumbai on August 5, attended by Ashoke Pandit, Raj Arjun, and others from the film industry.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 07:02 PM IST

Pradeep Rawat funeral: Lagaan co-stars Aamir Khan, Yashpal Sharma, Rajendra Gupta, others pay last respects
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Actor Pradeep Rawat was laid to rest in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 5. Many people from the film industry came to pay their final respects. Rawat died at 74 on Tuesday evening in a Bhiwandi hospital after a long battle with blood cancer.

Industry members attend final rites

The last rites for the individual took place in Mumbai, with notable attendees including Ashoke Pandit, Akhilendra Mishra, Raj Arjun, Karan V Grover and his wife Poppy Jabbal, Surendra Pal, Ruhanika Dhawan, Rajendra Gupta, and Yashpal Sharma. Photos from the ceremony featured Rawat's family holding his photograph and a decorated ambulance. Surendra Pal, recognised for his role as Dronacharya in Mahabharat, was also present, conversing with Ashoke Pandit and Raj Arjun. Aamir Khan also visited to meet Rawat’s family and offer his heartfelt condolences. Rawat's Lagaan co-actor Yashpal Sharma had earlier confirmed the news of his death and said the last rites would be held on August 5. Sharing a tribute, he wrote, 'Pradeep Rawat, our Ghajini, Deva of Lagaan, RIP.'

A condolence statement was placed on X by the All Indian Cine Workers Association. 'Pradeep Rawat, a seasoned Bollywood actor, passed away at the age of 74 and we are really saddened. Alongside several of Bollywood's renowned comedians and performers, he played some of the most memorable evil roles thanks to his strong on-screen persona. Generations of film enthusiasts will always remember and treasure his outstanding performances and significant contribution to Indian cinema.

Also read: Kanikka Kapur reacts to comparisons with Kiara Advani in Batwara 1947 poster: 'Leaving it to the people'

About Pradeep Rawat's career and family

On January 21, 1952, Pradeep Rawat was born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. He spent more than forty years working in the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and other film industries. He was renowned for portraying powerful antagonists. Sarfarosh, Lagaan and Ghajini are a few of his well-known movies. In B.R. Chopra's television series Mahabharat, he also portrayed Ashwatthama. Vikramaditya, Rawat's son, and his wife Kalyani Rawat survive him.

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