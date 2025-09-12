Prachi Desai Birthday Special: 7 movies you can’t miss, from Rock On to Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan boycott buzz intensifies as IPL team’s silent move stuns fans ahead of marquee clash
ENTERTAINMENT
Prachi Desai turns 37 today, let's take a look at seven of her best films showcasing her versatile journey in Bollywood.
Prachi Desai, one of Bollywood’s most charming and graceful actresses, is celebrating her 37th birthday today. She began her acting journey in the television industry and quickly rose to fame with the popular daily soap Kasamh Se. After achieving remarkable success on TV, Prachi made a smooth transition to Bollywood.
Her big break came in 2008 with Rock On!!, a film that became a cult classic and introduced her to the world of cinema. Over the years, Prachi has appeared in several films, often playing diverse roles that highlight her ability to slip into any character with ease.
On her special day, let’s revisit seven of her most memorable films that continue to resonate with audiences.
Prachi made her Bollywood debut starring alongside Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, and Purab Kohli. She played Sakshi, a devoted wife who discovers her husband’s forgotten passion for music.
After the overwhelming response to Rock On!!, the sequel brought back the much-loved characters. Prachi reprised her role as Sakshi, joining a cast that included Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, and Arjun Rampal.
In this drama based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin, Prachi starred opposite Emraan Hashmi. She played Naureen, Azhar’s first wife, delivering a strong and emotional performance that brought depth to the story.
Prachi showcased her versatility in Rohit Shetty’s comedy-drama Bol Bachchan. Sharing the screen with Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Asin, she brought freshness to the ensemble cast.
Directed by Kapil Sharma, this romantic comedy-drama saw Prachi alongside John Abraham and Chitrangda Singh. As Anushka Lal, she portrayed a warm and understanding woman who influences the self-centred protagonist’s journey toward maturity.
Prachi played Mumtaz, the film was set in the 1970s and revolved around the rise of organised crime in Mumbai. Her graceful portrayal balanced the intensity of the storyline and remains one of her most remembered performances.
Prachi impressed audiences as Inspector Sanjana Bhatia in this ZEE5 movie. Starring alongside Manoj Bajpayee, her role as a determined cop investigating a mysterious murder.
