Filmmaker and choreographer Prabhu Deva introduced his son, Rishii Ragvendar Deva, through a power-packed dance video as the two shared the spotlight.

The legendary dancer took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share a video where the father-son duo was seen performing together. The video showed Prabhu Deva and his son dancing on stage with fans cheering them on.

Soon after Deva dropped the video, fans chimed in the comment section, with many calling Rishii "Like father, like son." Along with the video, the "proud" father added a caption that read, "Proud to introduce my son Rishii Ragvendar Deva @rishiideva as we share the spotlight for the first time! This is more than dance--it's legacy, passion, and a journey that's just getting started."

Prabhu Deva is one of India's most celebrated choreographers, directors, and actors. Often called India's Michael Jackson, he has choreographed multiple hit songs and has won two National Awards for Best Choreography. Apart from dance, Prabhu Deva has directed many successful films.

In Tamil cinema, he helmed Pokkiri, Villu, Engeyum Kaadhal, and Vedi. He made his Bollywood directorial debut with Wanted, which starred superstar Salman Khan. The movie was a massive hit. He later directed successful films like Rowdy Rathore, R... Rajkumar, and Singh is Bling.

