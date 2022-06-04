Prabhas wishes Salaar director Prashanth Neel on his birthday with heartwarming post

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel

Baahubali star Prabhas took to his social media story and shared a joyous picture with filmmaker Prashanth Neel from the sets of his upcoming movie Salaar to wish him a happy birthday. Taking to his caption, the star composed, "Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to you @prashanthneel! To happiness and success, always. See you soon! #Salaar." In the pic, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel can be seen having a happy moment.

Here's the photo

The combo of Prabhas and Prashant as an actor and director is insane and is said to be one of the biggest collaborations ever. In the upcoming film Salaar, Prabhas will be seen performing uniquely designed actions that will take the audience aback. Both Bahubali and KGF franchises are one of the biggest franchises in the last few decades and now that both Prabhas and Neel are coming together, Salaar looks more promising than ever.

On the work front, Prabhas will next be seen in the mythological magnum opus, Adipurush, one of the most expensive films to be made in India, Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi ‘Project K’, the high octane action thriller Salaar and Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit that marks his career’s 25th film. On the other side, after Salaar, Prashanth will direct Jr NTR in #NTR31, and KGF Chapter 3 is also in the pipeline.

To all those fans who were excited about KGF Chapter 3, here is some shocking news for you. Earlier, producer Vijay Kiragandur stated that KGF 3 will go on floors this October, and they are planning for a 2024 release. However, the Executive producer of the film has a different opinion on Chapter 3, and he explained that the third instalment of the film will not be starting anytime soon.

Karthik Gowda, executive producer of Homebale Films have clarified that all these reports were speculation, and they will begin the work on the film with a bang, with an official announcement. Karthik tweeted, "The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us, we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it."