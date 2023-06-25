Prabhas welcomes this Tamil superstar to Project K, calls it 'opportunity to learn and grow'

Prabhas with a still from Project K

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer, upcoming sci-fi actioner Project K is among the most awaited films of 2024. The Nag Ashwin directorial is expected to set new records at the Indian box office, and now the movie has become grander as Tamil superstar, Kamal Haasan has officially joined the movie. On Sunday, the producer of the film, welcomed Kamal Haasan on board, leaving filmgoers excited.

The makers announced Kamal's addition to Project K with a showreel of Kamal's celebrated characters from Hey Ram, Vishwaroop, Nayagan, and the last-released Vikram. Team Project K welcomed Haasan, and called him the 'K' surprise in the movie.

Here's the showreel

Prabhas welcomed Ulaga Nayagan to the film and called this team up as an opportunity for him to learn as an artiste. Prabhas shared the video on his Instagram, and wrote, "A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honored beyond words to collaborate with the legendary @ikamalhaasan sir in #ProjectK. The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment."

Here's the post

Confirming the same, Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan said in an official statement, “50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years. A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co-stars, Prabhas and Deepika are also of that generation. I have worked with Amit Ji before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process. I am eagerly waiting for Project K . Whatever position the audience places me in, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep me applauding any new attempt in my industry. Let mine be the first applause for Project K . With our director Nag Ashwin’s vision I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema.” Project K is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 12, 2024.