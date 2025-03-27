The latest reports suggest that Prabhas may have a secret bride, a wealthy girl from Hyderabad. Although there's no official confirmation, speculation is rife that his marriage has been arranged in secrecy.

Prabhas is currently basking in the glory of his professional success, having established himself as a pan-India star with a massive following across the nation. His impressive box office track record has made him a favorite among producers who are eager to invest in his projects.

However, despite his thriving career, Prabhas' personal life has remained a mystery, with only rumors and speculation surrounding his love life. But in a thrilling new development, reports are emerging that Tollywood’s eligible bachelor may have finally found his perfect match.

The latest reports suggest that he may have a secret bride, a wealthy girl from Hyderabad. Although there's no official confirmation, speculation is rife that his marriage has been arranged in secrecy. Adding fuel to the fire, it's also being claimed that Shyamala Devi, the wife of Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju, is involved in overseeing the wedding preparations.

However, the sources close to Prabhas have put the rumours to rest, confirming that the news of his marriage to a Hyderabad-based businessman's daughter is completely false. When reached for comment, Prabhas's team issued a stern denial, informing Hindustan Times, "It's fake news. Kindly ignore." Additionally, the actor's spokesperson in Mumbai also dismissed the rumours, labeling them as "fake news."

It's worth noting that Prabhas has earlier been linked to his co-star Anushka Shetty in the past, but both have denied any romantic involvement. Anushka has even addressed the rumours, stating that the decision to cast them together in a film lies with the filmmakers, not with her or Prabhas.

As for Prabhas' marriage plans, his fans need to wait for the official announcement and rely no longer on impending speculations around their favorite star.

On the work front, Prabhas is presently immersed in filming The Raja Saab and Fauji, following the completion of Kalki. Furthermore, he is slated to commence shooting for the highly anticipated film Spirit, which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy.