Ahead of the mega release, the producer of Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab made a big revelation about the sequel, which will be a part of the multiverse.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 02:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The Raja Saab: Ahead of release, producer of Prabhas-starrer makes BIG REVEALATION, confirms...
Prabhas in The Raja Saab

Producer T G Vishwa Prasad, whose firm is producing director Maruthi's eagerly awaited horror thriller The Raja Saab, featuring Prabhas in the lead, has now confirmed that they had intentions to make The Raja Saab - Part 2 as well, but that it would be a completely different story.

In an interview with a YouTube channel, Producer Vishwa Prasad said, "Raja Saab 2 is there. But this story will not continue. The second part will be in the form of a multiverse. It will belong to this franchise and will be in that scale and grandeur." For the unaware, The Raja Saab will hit screens worldwide on December 5 this year.

Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this film, as The Raja Saab will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer. The first motion poster, which the makers had released a while back, had hinted at a deliciously twisted blend of supernatural elements and old-school charm, instantly grabbing attention across the board.

Directed by Maruthi, known for his unique blend of humour and emotion, The Raja Saab promises a horror film laced with surprising entertainment. Backed by People Media Factory, the film is expected to be a visual spectacle. Sources close to the unit say that the film has been made on a grand scale with uncompromising production values.

The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S. Unlike conventional filmmaking in which songs are finalised before shooting, the unit of ‘The Raja Saab’ had taken a different approach, offering Thaman the creative freedom to revisit his compositions.

The cast of The Raja Saab includes the stunning trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who are expected to add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of The Raja Saab. The Raja Saab will be releasing in cinemas on December 5, 2025.

