Prabhas' The Raja Saab to not release alongside Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, will now clash with another pan-India film on...

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab will now clash with Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan on January 9, 2026.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 11:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Headlined by Prabhas, the romantic horror-comedy The Raja Saab is one of the most awaited pan-India films. The film, directed by Maruthi and also starring Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in the pivotal roles, was slated to release on April 10 earlier this year, but was pushed ahead to December 5 due to delay in its post-production and VFX work. 

The Raja Saab would have clashed with Ranveer Singh-starrer spy action thriller Dhurandhar on that date, but now the Prabhas film has got postponed again and will hit theatres on January 9, 2026, as a Sankranthi release. The Maruthi directorial now faces an even bigger opponent as it will now clash with Jana Nagayan, the last film in Thalapathy Vijay's acting career before he plunges full-time into politics.

During the trailer launch of Teja Sajja's action fantasy film Mirai in Hyderabad on Thursday, August 28, producer TG Vishwa Prasad confirmed the new release date of The Raja Saab. The video of the same moment has been made viral on the social media by the Prabhas fans. Watch the video below.

Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The political thriller is a grand Pongal release and is produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions. Jana Nayagan is expected to break box office records as as it marks the grand finale in Thalapathy Vijay's illustrious film career.

