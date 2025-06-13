Also featuring Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar, the teaser of The Raja Saab will officialy release on June 16 and the film hits theatres on December 5.

Three days ahead of its official launch on June 16, the teaser of Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab was leaked online on Friday morning. The romantic horror-comedy, directed by Maruthi, stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar as the three leading ladies, and Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. As per reports, the pan-India superstar will be seen in a dual role in the much-awaited film, which will be his next release after the Rs 1000-crore blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD.

After a few clips and still from the teaser were leaked, the makers issued a stern warning against those circulating the leaked version online. The film's official X handle shared a strong message on Friday, "Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from The Raja Saab is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware."

In the comments section, Prabhas fans united and asked everyone to stop piracy. One of them wrote, "It's the audience and fans' responsibility to take a stand for the movie content. Let's celebrate the cinema with the best experience", while another added, "Heartbreaking to see the leakages these days. Strict action needs to be taken. Together we say No to Piracy."

The Raja Saab was earlier slated to release on April 10, but got postponed due to delay in its post-production and VFX work. Earlier this month, the makers announced the new release date as December 5. The film will be released in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Before the Maruthi film, Prabhas will be seen in the mythological fantasy drama Kannappa in a special appearance. Headlined by Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal in cameo appearances. Kannappa releases worldwide on June 27.

