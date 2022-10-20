Prabhas supports Vishnu Manchu's Ginna despite latter's comment on Adipurush teaser

Prabhas Ginna

Telugu star Vishnu Manchu recently expressed his discontent against the teaser of Prabhas' starrer Adipurush with us. As a fan and admirer of Prabhas, Vishnu was quite vocal about Om Raut's directorial and stated that is it below Darling fans' expectations. After Vishu shared his honest view, many of his admirers, and Prabhas' fans disliked Vishnu lashing out at Adipurush. They even suggested that Prabhas should not promote Manchu's upcoming film Ginna.

However, Prabhas showcased the quality of an elder brother, and came in support of Vishnu. Prabhas shared the poster of Ginna, and wished him luck. Manchu acknowledged Prabhas' gesture, and he retweeted the post with the caption, "Thank you my darling brother #Prabhas!!!! This is genuinely a surprise to me. Much love #Ginna."

Here's the post

Thank you my darling brother #Prabhas!!!! This is genuinely a surprise to me. Much love #Ginna pic.twitter.com/QwRAWXZcOL October 20, 2022

While promoting Vishnu's upcoming actioner Ginna (Ginna Bhai in Hindi), Vishnu spoke to DNA, and he emphasised his thoughts about the ongoing trolling of Adipurush. "I will share my view as a Telugu guy. We all thought that since they are making Ramayana, it will be a mainstream live-action movie. Nobody expected it to be an animated film. So that is why everyone is disappointed. If you would have said that it was an animated film, and then released the teaser, there would be been zero trolls.

READ: Adipurush: Telugu star Vishnu Manchu reacts to teaser of Prabhas starter | Exclusive

The Dhee star further added, "When I am watching Prabhas after Baahubali, with a film that is said to be a cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, with such a big director, whose earlier film Tanhaji (The Unsung Warrior) was really good, I expect something grand. So, when these guys are coming together, people will expect big. Suddenly you come down and show them this animation, so people will react in such a manner." In Ginna, Vishnu plays the titular role with Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone. Ginna will release in cinemas on October 21.