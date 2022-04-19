Prabhas starrer Salaar trends on Twitter as photos from film's set leak online

prabhas-salaar

Director Prashant Neel's Salaar, which stars actor Prabhas in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated films of recent times. Especially with the massive success of KGF Chapter 2, also directed by Prashanth, the expectations from Salaar are skyrocketing. Furthermore, the announcement that Salaar's teaser will be released by the makers in May, has piqued the audience's interest so much so that they are eager for even the minutest update about the film.

On Tuesday, Salaar started trending on Twitter after a couple of photos from the film's set leaked online. In one of the leaked photos, Prabhas is seen getting ready to shoot for an action sequence as his team helps him prepare for the take. In another, the Baahubali actor is seen casually walking on the film's set with a few spot boys surrounding him.

Excited fans quickly shared the photos online and expressed their excitement to see Prabhas in Salaar.

Check out the leaked photos shared by fans on Twitter, below:

Out & out pure mass look enough with darling it's time for Rebel Star #Salaar #prabhas pic.twitter.com/Jl3Uv7lRt7 April 19, 2022

Earlier, during an exclusive chat with DNA, when asked if KGF Chapter 2's massive success puts pressure on him to deliver a blockbuster with Salaar that is being directed by Prashanth Neel, he had said, "Why? It's good news right! Prashanth Neel delivering a blockbuster -- my director! It's big news, it's a very beautiful news for the whole team. We've already started shooting Salaar, so it's great news that I'm working with one of the biggest directors. It's great news. Why is there any pressure? It's a happy thing!"

Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. The film had failed to perform at the box office.