Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, celebrate Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar's wedding anniversary

One factor that makes the regional artists, superstars, is their humbling nature, and their respect for each other. They might clash at the box office, but off-screen they maintain a healthy camaraderie. Telugu star Mahesh Babu celebrated his 16th wedding anniversary with his wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, and his anniversary party was a grand celebration. Let's gaze at the special moment of the couple. Mahesh posted a picture of him with Namrata and kids, and captioned it stating that it's been an easy journey for them, "So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us... it’s all about love @namratashirodkar"

Here's the lovely family picture

Now, let us tell you what his anniversary bash so grand. Well, the biggest of Telugu cinemas were the attendees of his celebration. Megastar Chiranjeevi, visionary director SS Rajamouli, superstar Prabhas, along with director Siva Koratala, and producer Niranjan Reddy joined Mahesh-Namrata to make the anniversary, a memorable one. The 'Pokiri' star took acknowledged their presence and shared a picture on his social media. In the picture, Mahesh, Rajamouli, Prabhas and Chiranjeevi are happily smiling and he captioned it saying, "A memorable wedding anniversary for me!

Check out the bombastic picture

Many fans lauded the moment with heart and fire emojis, and they agreed with the fact that there's too much talent in a frame. "This is dope," claimed a follower. "Omg star galore happy anniversary MB garu. Love from Sri Lanka," a fan of Mahesh commented. "Megastar and superstar with darling," a fan hailed the moment and pointed out megastar (Chiranjeevi), superstar (Mahesh) and darling (Prabhas).

A few days back actor Chiranjeevi posted about recovering from Covid and being back to work. On the work front, Chiranjeevi will soon bring 'Acharya,' on the other side, Prabhas is ready to dazzle big screen with 'Radhe Shyam' on 11 March, and Rajamouli's 'RRR' is geared up to break and set new benchmarks from 25 March.