Prabhas reveals Kangana Ranaut once told him about an astrologer's prediction that came true - WATCH

In his upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’, Prabhas plays a palmist who has the capacity to accurately predict the future. During the recent promotion of the film, he recalled hearing a story of an astrologer's prediction coming true. Kangana Ranaut was involved in the incident. Prabhas said that she told him about the incident while they were both working on the Telugu film ‘Ek Niranjan’ in 2009.

Kangana told Prabhas that an astrologer warned her before she became an actor, when she was still living in her homeland of Himachal Pradesh, that she would be a heroine one day.

In conversation with director SS Rajamouli as part of promotions for 'Radhe Shyam', Prabhas recounted this incident. He said, "Kangana told me this interesting thing back when we were shooting for Ek Niranjan. She grew up in a small town not related to cinema at all. She met an astrologer. She went there and they told her she was going to be a heroine."

Kangana did not accept the astrologer's forecast at the time, according to the star.

"She brushed it off thinking 'I'm just a small town girl and these people are fooling me with heroine talk'. We heard many incidents like this, which might have happened but I find them hard to believe," he added.

Kangana was born and raised in the little hill town of Bhamla. At the age of 18, she made her Bollywood debut in Anurag Basu's ‘Gangster’. Since then, the actor has acted in films such as ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, ‘Krrish 3’, and ‘Queen’, among others. She's also a four-time National Award winner.

Radha Krishna Kumar directed Prabhas' upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’, which also stars Pooja Hegde. The period love drama released on March 11 to a mixed critical response.