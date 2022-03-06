Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' BTS video shows how the makers recreated Europe in India

The makers of the upcoming Indian period romantic drama 'Radhe Shyam', which stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing how the movie was shot in Europe and India.

Titled as 'Saga of Radhe Shyam', the BTS video ties together the film's journey of its making from picturesque locales of Europe, recreating the Italy of the 1970s, to how the makers brought Europe to India when the pandemic bogged down the film's production abroad.

It then swiftly changes gears to show how the team didn't flinch in the eye of the storm and continued putting the film together. The video showcases each stage of the film's making from locations, camerawork, VFX, action, erecting sets on the Indian soil to its music. UV Creations and T-Series, the productions companies behind the film, have shared the video on their YouTube channels on Friday, March 4.

'Radhe Shyam' celebrates the journey of love and destiny where Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of a palmist Vikramaditya who falls in love with Prerna (Pooja Hegde) and fights against destiny to safeguard her. However, in real life, Prabhas is the opposite of his on-screen character.



Recently the 'Adipurush' star told DNA that he doesn't believe in palmistry and astrology. "I don't believe in all of this, but I have heard stories from my friends. I know there is something beyond our knowledge, but I never showed my hands to anyone." The actor further added that he believes in working hard, but after the stupendous success of S. S. Rajamouli's 'Baahubali', he started acknowledging destiny.

"I only believed in hard work, but after 'Baahubali,' I thought that 'it's too much,' so maybe there is something called destiny that exists. The actor further explained his reasoning behind, "I believe in faith because, in 100 years of Indian cinema, 'Baahubali' was one such film, and I'm not the greatest actor you've ever seen...so now, I do believe in it."



Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyam' releases on March 11 in theatres worldwide.