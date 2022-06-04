Prabhas pens heartfelt note for Salaar director Prashant Neel on his Birthday

Credit: Prabhas official/Instagram

Prabhas, who became a national hero after his performance in Baahubali, will be seen next in Salaar. The Varsham actor has written a sweet note on the occasion of his director Prashanth Neel`s birthday.

Prabhas posted a picture of himself with Prashanth Neel on Instagram. Taking to his caption, the star composed: "Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to you @prashanthneel! To happiness and success, always. See you soon! #Salaar."

In the pic, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel can be seen having a happy moment. Prashanth Neel and Prabhas are currently filming Salaar, one of the most anticipated pan-Indian films of the year. Prashanth Neel's KGF franchise has made him a household name across the country, and his collaboration with a well-known actor like Prabhas has piqued widespread interest.

While Prabhas will next be seen in the mythological magnum opus, `Adipurush`, one of the most expensive films to be made in India, he will also appear in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi Project K.

The high-octane action-thriller `Salaar`, Sandeep Vanga`s `Spirit`, and a comedy entertainer with Maruthi are the upcoming movies Prabhas will be a part of. Prashanth Neel, on the other hand, will direct Jr NTR for another action movie, after his completion of `Salaar`.