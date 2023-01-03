Prabhas opens up on uncle Krishnam Raju's final days: 'I was in the hospital...'

Prabhas and Krishnam Raju on the sets of Radhe Shyam

Actor Krishnam Raju, a well known face in the Telugu industry, passed away at the age of 82 last September. The actor, who was known as the Rebel Star, hailed from a film family as late producer Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju was his younger brother and Prabhas his nephew. In a new interview, Prabhas has opened up about his uncle’s final days and death.

Krishnam Raju died from bacterial and fungal pneumonia followed by cardiac arrest on September 11, 2022 in Hyderabad. He had been admitted to the hospital since August 5 and battled his illness for over a month. In his recent appearance on the talk show Unstoppable 2 with NBK, Prabhas opened up about his illness.

When host Nandamuri Balakrishna, fondly called NBK, asked Prabhas about his uncle’s death, he responded, “He was ill for a month, and I was in the hospital during that phase and in touch with the doctors continuously.” Balkrishna then replied, “I missed the moment as I was in Turkey at that time for a shoot, and when I learned the news, I could not control myself from crying.”

Prabhas added that his family owes it all to Krishnam Raju. “Today, whatever we are, it is because of him. We owe him. He came to Madras in those days and worked as a villain for 10-12 years and then started his own banner and created history with women-oriented stories. Our whole family misses him today so much,” he added.

The upcoming episode of the show Unstoppable is the 2nd part of Prabhas’ interview. It will be streamed on aha on January 6. The episode sees Prabhas accompanied by his friend, actor Gopichand. The episode will see all three observe a moment of silence in the memory of Krishnam Raju.