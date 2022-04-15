Prabhas opens up about 'taking risk' with Radhe Shyam, prepping to improve his Hindi | Exclusive

File photo

Pan-India star Prabhas whose last outing Radhe Shyam opened to a mixed response at the theatres, is excited for his film's Hindi version premiering on Zee Cinema on April 24 at 12 noon. While the film's Telugu and Tamil versions are available on OTT for the viewers to watch, the Hindi version would directly be telecasted on Zee Cinema after the film's theatrical release.

Speaking on the occasion of his film Radhe Shyam (Hindi) coming on TV, when asked if the idea of taking a risk and opting for a romantic drama at a time when the audience wants to see Baahubali in an action film paid off, Prabhas said, "The risk was a little too much because people still want to watch me in action movies. But, I need to take the experiment because I have another 8-9 actions films. So, I need to deliver something different. Every 3 to 4 films I need to try so that the audience gets to see something different."

Tell him that his Hindi was way better than what it was when he dubbed in the language in Saaho, Prabhas agreed with a slight smile and said, "We prepped a lot. I practised a lot to get better than Saaho. I need to improve more, much more and I have been trying my best."

But why did he choose Radhe Shyam? Was it because of the script or the idea of playing a palmist, a role never played by a male leading star before, Prabhas told DNA, "I actually liked the story but maybe it (the film) didn't reach them properly or they (the audience) don't want to watch me in a love story, whatever the reason maybe, but I liked the story. Yes, the palmist angle was interesting. It was a war between love and destiny so, I felt that was interesting."

But isn't there a pressure to deliver in every film since his rise to superstardom post-Baahubali? Prabhas said, "Yes, there is pressure definitely. From the Telugu audience to the Indian audience, it's very hard to understand all the audience, and what movies they like."

"Yes, there is pressure but I need to accept that and entertain them," he concluded.