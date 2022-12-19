Prabhas opens up about his love life, says he will get married after Salman Khan

File photo

In a rare appearance, Prabhas will participate in the forthcoming Unstoppable episode, a well-known Telugu discussion program. Prabhas is seen being questioned about his love life in a new show promo video. When asked about marriage, the Baahubali actor responded with a clever statement that he will marry after Salman Khan.

As Prabhas takes the stage, the crowd applauds him as the clip opens. He appears to be having fun with the show's host, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Prabhas is told by Nandamuri Balakrishna to refer to him as "darling." Prabhas nods in agreement and laughs loudly. The host also inquired about his impending nuptials. "After Salman Khan," Prabhas retorted, leaving everyone speechless.

The show’s glimpse was shared with the caption, , “Everything you wanted to know and everyway you like him to be... Darling #Prabhas at his witty and fun best with #NandamuriBalakrishna on #UnstoppableWithNBKS2”

Prior to this, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, his Adipurush co-star, were said to be dating. After Varun Dhawan nearly confirmed their relationship on an episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the dating rumours intensified.

Kriti denied the speculations and said, "It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!”

She also put a fake news sticker. Reposting Kriti’s Instagram Story, Varun also offered his clarification."Huys UI had ur fun but it`s just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour dont let ur imagination run so wild," Varun wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in Adipurush, which will be released in June 2023.