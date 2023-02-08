Search icon
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon to get engaged next week in Maldives? Actor’s team reacts

South star Prabhas' team has reacted to the actor's dating rumours with Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 07:23 PM IST

Actress Kriti Sanon is rumoured to be in a relationship with South star Prabhas. As per the new media reports, they are now getting engaged soon. They both will be sharing screen space in their upcoming film Adipurush.

Rumours about their engagement started when a self-proclaimed film critic Sandhu took to Twitter and wrote, “BREAKING NEWS: #KritiSanon & #Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives!! So Happy for them.” However, Kriti denied dating Prabhas, and now the Baahubali actor’s team has also reacted to it. While speaking to Etimes, his team said, “'Prabhas and Kriti are just friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true.''

For the unversed, social media has been abuzz with rumours of Kriti Sanon planning to tie the knot with her Adipurush co-star, and South superstar Prabhas. While many were speculating that there was an iota of truth in the rumours, Kriti cleared the air by saying that the rumours are baseless.

Earlier, Kriti took to her Instagram story and issued a statement, brushing the rumours aside. She wrote, "Its neither Pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter leads to some Howl-various rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!"

This came right after Varun Dhawan hinted at Kriti`s relationship during the promotion of their film Bhediya at the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. A video from the show where Varun could be seen interacting with Karan Johar has gone viral on social media. In the video, when Karan asked Varun about a list and why Kriti’s name was not on it, the Main Tera Hero actor replied "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika Padukone ke saath."After his statement, Kriti was seen blushing. 

