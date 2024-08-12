Makers of Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD would have cast Mohanlal to play villain Supreme Yaskin if...

Mohanlal could have starred alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD if Kamal Haasan would have refused the Nag Ashwin directorial.

Headlined by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone and helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 (as of now) as it has collected Rs 1040 crore gross worldwide, and is still running in theatres. Kamal Haasan was seen in film briefly as the villain Supreme Yaskin.

The Tamil superstar was always the first choice to play the villain in the epic science fiction action film, and he took almost an year to agree to do the film. One of the crew members recently revealed that the Kalki 2898 AD team had considered the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to play Supreme Yaskin if Kamal Haasan had said no.

Venugopal, who worked closely with the director Nag Ashwin as the storyboard artist on Kalki 2898 AD, revealed the information in his interview with the YouTube channel Silly Monks Mollywood. "It was known from the beginning that Amitabh Bachchan would star as Ashwatthama, and Prabhas as Bhairava alongside Deepika Padukone. There was uncertainty regarding the casting of Yaskin because the character needed to sync well with these three actors. Mohanlal sir was considered for the role, but during the final discussions, it was decided that Kamal sir would be a better fit", said Venugopal.

After the film's success, Kamal Haasan opened up on his limited screen time and added that he will have a major role in the sequel. "In Kalki, I have played a small role that makes an appearance for a few minutes only. My real part in the film has only begun and I will have more to do in the second part. So, I watched this film as a fan and I was astonished", said the Indian 2 actor at a press meet in Chennai in June.

Inspired by Indian mythology, Kalki 2898 AD is touted to be the most expensive film in Indian cinema with a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore. Apart from Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika and Kamal, the film also stars Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Shobana, Anna Ben, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

