Headlined by Vishnu Manchu, Kannappa will also feature Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, and Akshay Kumar in cameo roles, apart from Prabhas.

Writer and actor Vishnu Manchu has now released the look of actor Prabhas, who plays the role of divine guardian Rudra in his upcoming historical magnum opus Kannappa, which is based on an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. Taking to his Instagram, the actor, who plays the lead in the magnum opus, which is being made on a lavish budget, released a poster of Prabhas from the film.

Prabhas’s costume was that of a saint and he is seen holding a staff, whose top portion is shaped like that of a crescent. The poster has a one-line description of his character. The description says, "He is the raging storm! The guide through times past and future. He is ruled by Lord Shiva’s command."



Sharing his first look poster on his own Instagram, the Rebel star wrote, "The Divine Guardian Rudra. Unveiling my look as Rudra. The embodiment of strength and wisdom as the unwavering protector in Kannappa. A timeless journey of devotion, sacrifice, and love. Join us on this epic adventure, coming to theaters on April 25, 2025."

The film, which is being directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, features some of the top stars of the Indian film industry including Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Preity Mukundhan, Akshay Kumar, Sarathkumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prabhas. Kannappa releases worldwide in cinemas on April 25.

Meanwhile, Prabhas was last seen in the sci-fi dystopian action epic Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also starred Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the leading roles. With the worldwide earnings of over Rs 1000 crore, Kalki 2898 AD was the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 after Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil's Pushpa 2: The Rule.