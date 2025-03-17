ENTERTAINMENT
Reports are emerging that suggest Prabhas' character may take a backseat in Kalki 2, with another character poised to steal the spotlight and receive more screen time in the highly anticipated sequel.
The highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD, titled Kalki 2, is geared up for production. Director Nag Ashwin is set to return with an even larger scale and more thrilling action sequences, delving deeper into the characters. While Prabhas will reprise his role, reports suggest that his character may not be the central focus of the sequel.
Instead, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who impressed fans with his portrayal of Ashwathama in the first film, is expected to play a major role in Kalki 2. The sequel promises to feature more of Bachchan's character, with increased action sequences. Filming for Kalki 2 is scheduled to commence in May, building anticipation among fans for one of the most awaited Indian sequels.
Bachchan is set to feature in an even more pivotal role as Ashwatthama. Following the completion of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, he will reportedly commence filming for the sequel in May. According to reports, Bachchan's character will have more screen time in Kalki 2, exploring his connection with Prabhas' Bhairava/Karna and Deepika Padukone's Sumathi. The sequel will delve into their mission to protect Sumathi's unborn child, a crucial aspect of the story.
Director Ashwin aims to introduce a new world, Flux Lands, and a tribe called the Nomens. While a 30-day shoot was completed last year, major action scenes are pending, and a massive set has been constructed near Hyderabad.Kalki 2 promises to be an epic sequel, featuring intense battles, particularly between Bhairava, Ashwatthama, and Supreme Commander Yaskin.
The film, boasting an impressive ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, emerged as a global box office phenomenon, grossing a staggering Rs 1,180 crore. The movie's thrilling cliffhanger ending left audiences eagerly anticipating the sequel, sparking widespread speculation and excitement. With its larger scale and expanded storyline, Kalki 2 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Indian sequels.
