Prabhas fans wait over 2 hours for Rebel Saab song launch; SKN apologises: 'There was a glitch...'

Prabhas' fans waited for hours for the song's launch at a fan festival event held at Vimal 70mm Theatre in Hyderabad on Sunday. The song, which was scheduled to be released at 6 pm, was finally released at 9 pm. Prabhas did not attend the event, and director Maruthi arrived with creative producer SKN. At the event, SKN apologised for the delay, stating that it was due to technical glitches.

Reason for the delay

Many fans visited X to express their disappointment over the delayed release. Director Maruthi arrived with creative producer SKN after 8 pm. The two discussed the film and their collaboration with Prabhas while the song was being uploaded for theatrical release.

SKN thanked fans for patiently waiting for the song's release and apologised. In his speech in Telugu, he said, "We wanted to release the song on time at 6:11 PM, but because it's an all-India film... there was a glitch in the Kannada version, and then there was a glitch in the Malayalam version as well that we had to fix immediately. This is the first time we're supporting such a big film, so I apologise. I'm constantly getting messages on Twitter that are making me angry. Please be patient; it will be released soon. Because you and I are no different. Maybe we uploaded the wrong file out of stress."

Maruthi also thanked fans and apologised. The song was released and played on the theatre screens a few minutes later. Composed by Thaman, the Telugu version is sung by Sanjith Hegde and Blaze, with lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry. The Hindi version is written by Kumar, with Sachet Tandon singing in place of Sanjith. The song was also released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

"The Raja Saab" is written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IV Entertainment. The film was officially announced in January 2024, although filming began in 2022. It is now scheduled to release in theatres on January 9.

