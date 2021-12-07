Prabhas donates Rs 1 crore to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

‘Radhe Shyam’ actor Prabhas emerges as a savior to the public, as he makes a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help flood victims in the state. Recently, heavy rains lashed Tirupati and its surrounding areas, leaving many distressed.

Even during the devastating rains in Hyderabad and lockdowns in April 2020, the actor had donated Rs 4.5 crore. Prabhas is currently one of the most bankable actors in the film industry. Touted as one of the most eligible bachelors in the industry, Prabhas has a massive fan following that keeps growing exponentially every time he announces his next project.

There's no denying that the 42-year-old superstar's stakes have only gone higher post the success of 'Baahubali'. Consequently, as per a Bollywood Hungama report, Prabhas has reportedly charged a whopping Rs 150 crore for his forthcoming films 'Adipurush' and 'Spirit', directed by Om Raut and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, respectively.

Additionally, he is also the first South Indian actor who has his wax sculpture at Madame Tussauds Museum in London. His hard work and dedication towards his work have made him the superstar he is today. He was awarded the Santosham Film award for the best young performer. According to Bollywood Life, Prabhas charges Rs 80 crore to 120 crores per movie. Now you must be thinking about his expenses! Therefore, we will tell you about the most expensive things the superstar owns.

On the work front, Prabhas has romantic drama Radhe Shyam set to release on January 14. The actor recently wrapped up the filming of Adipurush. He is presently busy shooting for Project K and Salaar.