Prabhas' appearance on Unstoppable With NBK to be telecast over two episodes after fan requests to not cut interview

Prabhas on Unstoppable With NBK

Prabhas is set to make a rare appearance on a chat show as he will appear on Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna. Ever since the first pictures of the actor’s appearance on the show emerged online, fans have been writing and tweeting to the show and the platform it streams on, urging them to not edit the interview. It seems their prayers have been answered.

Sources from aha, the streaming platform that telecasts Unstoppable, say that Prabhas’ interview will be streamed over two episodes, a first for the show. "We have received numerous messages from fans asking us not to edit the episode. Additionally, aha and Prabhas have been delighted with the outcome. Therefore, we decided to go ahead with the two parts after consulting Prabhas, Nandamuri Balakrishna and the team internally,” shares a source.

The first episode, which will stream on December 30, will see Prabhas and Balakrishnan share some fun, banter and ‘revelations’, as informed by the platform. The second episode will be released the following week, on January 6, 2023. On this episode, the two will be joined by actr Gopichand, who is Prabhas’ best friend. The two actors will share their struggles in the industry and how their friendship blossomed over the years.

Unstoppable With NBK is a talk show that streams on aha, where the host Nandamuri Balakrishna talks with a new celeb every week. They speak about the industry, fans, and their lives in general. Prabhas’ appearance is being talked about so much because the reclusive star is usually averse to talking about himself and his personal life in interviews.

Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of two films in 2023. The first is Hindi epic Adipurush, which is based on Ramayan. The second is Salaar, directed by KGF-fame Prashanth Neel. He will then be seen in Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.