'Adipurush' aarambh: Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer goes on floors

Prabhas shared a new update about his forthcoming and one of the most anticipated projects Adipurush. Yes, the magnum opus co-starring Saif Ali Khan has finally gone on floors. On Tuesday early morning, Prabhas took to his Instagram page and shared a poster of Adipurush with the tagline 'Celebrating the victory of good over evil'. The poster also has 'Aarambh' mentioned on it which means the shoot has finally commenced.

Prabhas captioned his post stating, "#Adipurush aarambh. #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries."

Meanwhile, the motion capture of Adipurush kickstarted on January 21, 2021. Speaking of the same, producer Bhushan Kumar of T Series said in a statement, "At T-Series, we have always encouraged new ideas and concepts & this coupled with cutting edge technology, paves the way for the future of filmmaking. Om and his team are creating an entire world of Adipurush with the latest technology, commonly used in international cinema but will be explored in Indian filmmaking for the first time. We are proud to bring to our audiences - Adipurush."

Producer Prasad Sutar added, "High-end visual effects combined with real-time technology is commonly used in international films and this always helps filmmakers narrate their story. To create a world of Adipurush and to tell the epic tale, we are bringing together the same. Adipurush is a huge mission for all of us and we are looking forward to embarking on this journey with Bhushanji."

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and is slated to release on August 11, 2022.