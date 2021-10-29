Power star Puneeth Rajkumar dies: Chiranjeevi, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others mourn his loss

In a tragic piece of news, Kannada power star Puneeth Rajkumar, who was admitted to Vikaram Hospital in Bengaluru today morning after he complained of chest pain, died following a heart attack.

All of 46, Puneeth, who is fondly called 'Appu' by his fans, started his career as a child artist with his father in the early 1980s.

As soon as the news of his demise broke, celebrities from the film industry, took to social media to mourn his loss.

From Sonu Sood, Boney Kapoor, Hansika Motwani, Chiranjeevi, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sudheer Babu, Samyukta Hegde and others, celebrities from film industries pan-India condoled the Kannada star's demise.

"This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and the millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow! #PuneethRajkumar." tweeted Prithviraj Sukumaran.

"A star gone too soon leaving the film fraternity in deep sorrow.. you will be missed forever!! Rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar," Sudheer Babu tweeted.

"Shocking, devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!" Chiranjeevi tweeted condoling Puneeth's death.

I just can’t process this!! Such a passionate ,warm and humble human being !! this is so tragic . Deepest condolence to his family .may his soul rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar — Hansika (@ihansika) October 29, 2021

You're smile lit up the whole room, and the energy you emitted was more than anyone could reciprocate! I'm glad I've had the honor of meeting such a humble personality and will always admire your love for movement. You will be missed appu sir May your soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/m3iXaZqu8V — Samyuktha Hegde (@SamyukthaHegde) October 29, 2021

The news of Puneeth's demise was confirmed by actor Sonu Sood on his Twitter account. "Heartbroken. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar," Sonu tweeted. However, no official confirmation about Puneeth's death from the hospital has been given yet.

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth appeared in several films including 'Raam', 'Hudugaru', and 'Anjani Putra'. He was last seen in 'Yuvarathnaa', which was released early this year.