Trending#

Manohar Lal Khattar

Aaditya Thackeray

JJP

Ayodhya

Yogi Adityanath

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment


Post-'Bigil' success, Vijay fans demand Thalapathy 65 as prequel to Rayappan's character

Actor Vijay's Thalapthy 63 aka Bigil released in theatres and the movie character Rayappan has caught audiences' attention


Post-'Bigil' success, Vijay fans demand Thalapathy 65 as prequel to Rayappan's character

Share

Written By

Edited By

Shaheen Irani

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 28, 2019, 08:09 PM IST

Actor Vijay is currently on sky-high, thanks to his fans. The actor has received massive Bigil success all across India, including Mumbai. His movie, which was initially called as Thalapathy 63, has been making waves ever since it released.

Bigil, starring Thalapathy Vijay, worked at the Box Office on its first day, when Hindi movie releases like Housefull 4, Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China failed to make any mark. The movie is also working well overseas without having any Bollywood connect.

In fact Bigil has appealed to audiences to such an extent that there is a demand for a prequel on the character of Rayappan. Fans started trending Thalapathy 65 on the internet with the hopes that Atlee and the team of Bigil would collaborate once again for the prequel of Rayappan's character.

See some of the tweets here:

Bigil featured Vijay in three shades - an old goon Rayappan, a middle-aged Michael and a football star who went by the name Bigil. Much like the title of the film suggests, most of the story was focused on the football star. The actor had announced Thalapathy 64 with Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox