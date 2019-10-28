Post-'Bigil' success, Vijay fans demand Thalapathy 65 as prequel to Rayappan's character

Actor Vijay is currently on sky-high, thanks to his fans. The actor has received massive Bigil success all across India, including Mumbai. His movie, which was initially called as Thalapathy 63, has been making waves ever since it released.

Bigil, starring Thalapathy Vijay, worked at the Box Office on its first day, when Hindi movie releases like Housefull 4, Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China failed to make any mark. The movie is also working well overseas without having any Bollywood connect.

In fact Bigil has appealed to audiences to such an extent that there is a demand for a prequel on the character of Rayappan. Fans started trending Thalapathy 65 on the internet with the hopes that Atlee and the team of Bigil would collaborate once again for the prequel of Rayappan's character.

See some of the tweets here:

Even HardCore Haters of #Thalapathy Loves #Rayappan Many of My friends(who said I hate Vijay) share their love towards RAYAPPAN after watching #Bigil Thanks to .@Atlee_dir Hope #Thalapathy65 will be a prequel of #Rayappan pic.twitter.com/Q0xCCqXFnJ — ArunMuthu(@ArunMuthu18) October 28, 2019

The Intro is Lit Seriously #Thalapathy65 should be #Rayappan. The Electrifying Atmosphere, Black Ambassador and the Song still ringing in Ears.#Vijay screen presence took the scene to a whole damn level. A Paisa Vasool for @archanakalpathi @Ags_production #Bigil pic.twitter.com/kaAkbtUw8B — DINESH PRABU (@dineshprabu27) October 27, 2019

Bigil featured Vijay in three shades - an old goon Rayappan, a middle-aged Michael and a football star who went by the name Bigil. Much like the title of the film suggests, most of the story was focused on the football star. The actor had announced Thalapathy 64 with Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj.