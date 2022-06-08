Post 75th Cannes Film Festival, Manya Pathak attends Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Celebration in London

Marking her presence at the prestigious event, she exuded her prominence as a socialite, actor, and influential personality.

It’s time to celebrate real success stories that exude realism, honesty, and genuineness. Talking about one such story made from the ground up, thriving on one's passion and determination in their chosen industry. These stories turn extraordinary because they are made out of a person's pure love for their work, passion and dedication. Like Manya, Pathak-who is wearing several hats- From being an actor to a socialite to exceptionally creative and artistic talent from India. This beautiful woman had just mesmerized people with her charm and elegant look at the Red Carpet of the 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022, and she has yet again garnered headlines.

This time, Manya Pathak enthralled people with her presence at Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Celebration in London. Yes, you read that right. Manya Pathak is on cloud nine after attending such a prestigious event in the presence of the who of the England's Royal family and other prominent personalities of the world. Manya Pathak says, expressing her gratitude, "It was a feeling that can’t be expressed in words. However, being a part of Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Celebration in London is felt like living a dream.

She added, “I am mesmerized by their presence and how the entire celebration turned out. I am in complete awe of what I have experienced."

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Celebration is being celebrated in the Commonwealth of Nations to mark the accession of Queen Elizabeth II's 70th anniversary on February 6th, 1952. In the UK, the usual Spring bank holiday was moved from May end to June 2nd, 2022, to create a four-day Jubilee bank holiday weekend from June 2nd to June 5th, 2022. The British government has planned a once-in-a-generation show for the celebrations that will have the best of the British ceremonial splendor with artistic and technological displays. The Jubilee celebration marks Elizabeth II as the 3rd longest reigning verified sovereign monarch in history.

Actor Manya Pathak, known for Zee TV's Dilli Darlings, music videos, and several critically-acclaimed films, has attained massively as an Indian talent in the entertainment world. However, after being a part of Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Celebration, she has raised the bar high for others.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative, This article is a sponsored publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL.