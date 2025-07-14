Popular model San Rechal dies by suicide at 26

San consumed a large number of tablets while visiting her father’s house. She was first taken to a government hospital, then moved to a private one, and finally admitted to JIPMER, where she passed away during treatment.

San Rechal, a well-known model and social media influencer, tragically died by suicide in Puducherry on Sunday. The 26-year-old, who had recently gotten married and was admired for speaking out against colourism in the entertainment world, passed away at JIPMER Hospital after being shifted from two other medical facilities.

What Happened?

According to police reports, San consumed a large number of tablets while visiting her father’s house. She was first taken to a government hospital, then moved to a private one, and finally admitted to JIPMER, where she passed away during treatment.

Possible Reasons Behind Her Death

Investigating officers believe that financial stress and personal challenges may have pushed her to take this extreme step. Reports suggest she had sold or pawned her jewellery recently to support her career. She had expected financial help from her father, who, according to sources, said he couldn’t assist her as he also had to support her brother.

Suicide Note & Ongoing Probe

Police found a suicide note in which San clearly mentioned that no one should be blamed for her death. However, due to her recent marriage, officials have launched a deeper probe. A Tahsildar-level inquiry has been ordered to examine if any issues in her married life might have played a role in her emotional state.

San Rechal’s death has left her followers shocked, with many remembering her courage in challenging beauty standards and her bold voice on social media.