ENTERTAINMENT

Popular Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma booked for singing THIS song at PU event that cost a life of student

Masoom Sharma, a prominent figure in the Haryanvi music scene, has been under scrutiny since the Haryana government banned over 30 songs for promoting anti-social behaviour.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 12:57 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Popular Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma booked for singing THIS song at PU event that cost a life of student
Image credit: Instagram

Popular Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma has been booked by the Chandigarh Police for allegedly performing a song that incited aggression at a cultural event held at Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, earlier this year.

According to the FIR filed by ASI Surender Singh, Sharma sang 'Chambal Ke Daku' during a live show at UIET, Sector-25, on March 28, 2025. The FIR was officially registered on July 28 under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, at the West Sector Police Station, Chandigarh.

The show took place between 8:00 PM and 9:55 PM and was conducted with official permission from the Chandigarh Administration. However, the permission order clearly prohibited any content that promotes violence, liquor, drugs, or gangster culture, whether through recorded music or live performance. Despite these restrictions, Sharma is accused of violating the rules by performing the song, which allegedly encouraged violence.

On the same night, a student named Aditya Thakur was killed on the university campus, raising concerns about the influence of such content on the audience. Thakur, a second-year PU student, was allegedly beaten to death during the event.

Masoom Sharma, a prominent figure in the Haryanvi music scene, has been under scrutiny since the Haryana government banned over 30 songs for promoting anti-social behaviour. Several of these tracks are associated with Sharma. Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

