Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary booked by Delhi Police for THESE offences - Details inside

Popular Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has been accused of cheating and breach of trust by a talent management company. The former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant and three of her family members have been booked in a cheating and fraud case by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing. Sapna has been booked under sections 420, 120, B-406 of the IPC.

The FIR registered against the singer-dancer in a report by Zee News states, the Complainant has raised and made a career of many struggling artists and likewise, the accused Mrs Sapna is one of them. The accused Mrs. Sapna, was a local dancer having little popularity in the rural area of westem UP, western rural area of Delhi, Bihar and Haryana, which is apparent from the content still available on social media.

It is pertinent to mention that the accused i.e. Mrs. Sapna after taking an exit from the said TV show in the last week of November 2017, did not get any good offer from any of the production house. TV Production House for films, shoots, TV shows or for any other allied services etc.

When the Accused, i.e, Mrs. Sapna, did not get any good work/offer, she approached Complainant Company in March 2018, through a common friend and showed her keen interest to work with the complainant company to get her career shaped and get financial stability.

Initially, Complainant did not show any interest in working with her as he was already working with many top singers having an international level reputation in the field of stage shows, including Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi, Guru Randhawa, Ankit Tiwari and many more.

Thereafter, accused i.e. Mrs Sapna along with other accused persons i e. her mother namely Mrs. Neelam, her brother namely Mr. Karan, her Bhabhi namely Mrs. Rachna and her sister namely Mrs. Shivani again came with some common acquaintance and requested Complainant to do something for the accused ie. Sapna.

On the work front, Sapna had made her Bollywood debut with an item number 'Hatt Ja Tau' in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer 'Nanu Ki Janu' and a song titled 'Love Bite'. She rose to fame with her popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'.